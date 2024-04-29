Today’s Cache | WhatsApp’s encryption controversy in India; Apple and OpenAI talk AI smartphone features; U.S. sets up high-profile AI safety advisory board

April 29, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

WhatsApp’s encryption controversy in India

WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court last week that it cannot function in the country and may even have to exit India in case it is forced to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, or IT Rules. WhatsApp’s legal representative told a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan that breaking end-to-end encryption of messages was not an option for the company. According to the IT rules, significant digital platforms (those with over fifty lakh registered users) have to identify the first originator of information. This is generally done in order to solve crimes involving abusive media, deepfakes, digital misinformation meant to cause civil unrest, etc.

WhatsApp sees government-enforced traceability as “effectively mandating a new form of mass surveillance.” The company also expressed that India’s IT Rules went against the privacy of users and were introduced without the needed consultations with stakeholders.

Apple and OpenAI talk AI smartphone features

Apple and OpenAI were holding discussions to explore adding generative AI features to the next-generation iOS 18 powered iPhones, according to Bloomberg, and the two firms are looking to see if an agreement is possible. However, media outlets reported last month that Apple was carrying out similar discussions with Google regarding its Gemini chatbot, for the new iPhone. As of yet, an official partner has not been confirmed for the iPhone-maker, which is also working on AI models of its own.

Apple’s next major event is scheduled for May 7 at 7.30 PM IST, where the luxury device maker is expected to launch a new range of iPads. Apple fans are hoping for new OLED displays, the M3 chip, and revamped versions of the Magic keyboard and Apple Pencil.

U.S. sets up high-profile AI safety advisory board

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are three of the major tech company leaders who are part of a federal board that will advise the U.S. government on mitigating AI risks as generative AI takes hold across more industries and sectors. The new advisory board is being set up by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with 22 members. The CEOs of companies such as Adobe, Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco, IBM, Nvidia, Delta Airlines, and Northrop Grumman were also named to the board.

The U.S. government is wary of generative AI being used to disrupt Americans’ lives through attacks by malicious actors on the country’s vital infrastructure.