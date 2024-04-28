GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

U.S. sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

AI may be used by unfriendly forces to enable larger scale, faster attacks against targets like pipelines, railways and other critical infrastructure.

April 28, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - Washington

AFP

The chief executives of OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are among the high-profile members of a new federal board created to advise the U.S. government on the "safe and secure" development of artificial intelligence.

The new advisory board will help authorities combat AI-related disruptions that may "impact national or economic security, public health, or safety," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement released Friday.

President Joe Biden directed department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to set up the 22-member board.

Mr. Mayorkas said that while AI is a transformative tool, "it presents real risks."

"The Board will help DHS stay ahead of evolving threats posed by hostile nation-state actors and reinforce our national security," the statement said.

AI may be used by unfriendly forces to enable larger scale, faster attacks against targets like pipelines, railways and other critical infrastructure, it said.

"Artificial Intelligence is the most transformative technology of our time, and we must ensure it is deployed safely and responsibly," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the statement.

Other high-powered members named to the board include the CEOs of Adobe, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco, IBM, Nvidia, Delta Airlines and Northrop Grumman.

The board also includes academics and politicians, including the governor of Maryland.

The board is to convene for the first time in early May and provide recommendations for the safe adoption of AI "in the essential services Americans depend on every day," it said.

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.