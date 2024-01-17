Maas: A thought-provoking exploration of body image and self-acceptance through humour

January 17, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Maas that opened to Bengaluru last year, is back for theatre lovers at Ranga Shankara on January 19 at 7:30 p.m. and two more shows at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on January 20. Presented by FLINN, Prakriti Foundation and supported by Bangalore Theatre Collective, the piece is performed and directed by Mumbai based theatre maker Jyoti Dogra.

Maas in Hindi translates to both flesh on our bodies and meat that is eaten. The piece is essentially a humorous take on the natural phenomenon of ageing and getting fat which in today’s world of ultra-fitness, superfoods, health gurus, surgical procedures, social media and influencers, is frowned upon and looked at as anything but natural. In the thought-provoking play, audiences are invited to confront the intricate layers of societal expectations surrounding body image and self-acceptance. The play poses a poignant question that resonates with individuals from all walks of life: Are you happy with the version of yourself you find yourself in? Regardless of shape, gender, or size. Maas delves into the profound depths of the seemingly superficial business of beauty.

The narrative navigates the waters of shame and self-loathing, exposing the subtle yet pervasive violence inflicted upon human bodies. The play weaves humour into the fabric of this intense exploration. The violence portrayed is not only subtle and layered but surprisingly funny – a humour that strikes a chord because it is undeniably relatable. However, as the laughter unfolds, Maas masterfully underscores the fine line between humour and discomfort, reminding us that the journey towards self-acceptance can be both amusing and unsettling.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jyoti Dogra says that the play not just talks about body shaming, but the shame one has within themselves and their relationship with their bodies, “The play is about the nature of shame, and not just body shaming. The play talks about what shame does to us, and our relationship with our bodies. Shame here is not what other people give you, which is easy to find, the play talks about the shame that sits within us, which is constant, private and personal”.

“This is a humorous play. When I started making the play, I knew I wanted to have funny elements in it, but I realised not only are we laughing at a person, but we are also laughing at an inadequacy that we recognise. Being fat is always considered inadequate, the shape, size and age of body have become things of great interest now and somehow also an indicator of where you are in life. When bodies do not meet the standards, it becomes a personal and social failure for many. So, the play talks about the shaming one does to themselves,” she adds.

Jyoti who has been writing, directing and performing monologues for 18 years now says it took her four years to research and get into character for Maas, “I started to work on this play in 2019 and it opened in 2023. I needed to put on weight for the show, so my diet and lifestyle had to be changed. Though chips are not healthy, I had to eat bags of chips to gain weight and follow an unhealthy diet. When the pandemic hit and I was diagnosed with COVID-19, it took a toll on the play process, I had to give up on the lifestyle I had taken up for this play as my body did not support me. But with time I got back on track and the play was made”.

“I was questioned by many on why I was putting on so much weight just for a play. I spend a lot of time on research when I make a play, with this play I wanted to understand how a person feels when their knees hurt or when their thighs rub each other as they walk, and how their mind or body just gives up no matter how hard they try to do day to day chores,” Jyoti adds.

Tickets for Maas are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.