1. CSK fans allege abuse, hooliganism by RCB fans in Bengaluru

Fans of Chennai Super King (CSK) have alleged hooliganism and harassment by their counterparts in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their recent match during the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city on May 18. CSK team lost the match by 27 runs.

According to a witness, outside the stadium, RCB fans were allegedly mocking, heckling, abusing people in the yellow jersey representing the CSK team. The yellow caps worn by children, men and women were forcefully removed. A CSK fan said, while RCB fans were entitled to celebrate the victory, the alleged hooliganism was not in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, the high-stakes game between RCB and CSK also saw over six tonnes of waste generated outside the stadium. About 45 pourakarmikas, one compactor and four auto tippers were sent to clear the waste generated by the fans and street vendors who were selling shirts, tickets and other materials.

2. BJP faces rebels in Council polls in South West Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies for first time

With the BJP’s rebel candidates, K. Raghupathi Bhat and S.R. Harish Acharya, continuing in the fray for the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituencies, respectively, the saffron party is facing the elections with its rebels being in two constituencies for the first time. Monday (May 20) was the last day for withdrawing nominations. The elections will be held on June 3.

Meanwhile, expelled senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has supported the contest of Mr. Bhat. He inaugurated the office and information centre of Mr. Bhat in Shivamogga on May 20.

3. 3D virtual walkthrough of monuments in Karnataka harnessing AI, immersive technology in the offing

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) will offer a 3D walkthrough of important monuments in Karnataka in a bid to kindle interest in them and promote tourism. The DAMH has finalised 10 monuments to start with, though the long-term plan is to provide such a virtual tour of 530 monuments, all of which will be uploaded on the website of the department.

The project has received budgetary support and ₹1 crore has been set aside for the purpose. The walkthrough of the selected sites will be created using 3D Immersive and Generative AI technology to provide users an immersive experience.

4. Above-normal pre-monsoon rain triggers agriculture activities in Raichur district

The drought-prone Raichur district has been receiving pre-monsoon rains, triggering agriculture activities in rural areas with farmers busy tilling fields. The district received above-normal rain — 26.5 mm in 72 hours against the average of 1.9 mm.

If the district continues to receive rain, farmers are expected to get a good yield. The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 5.56 lakh hectares for the monsoon of 2024–25.