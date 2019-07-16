Top stories of the day: At least 5 killed in Mumbai building collapse, Pakistan reopens its airspace to all airlines, and more

Five people, including two women, were killed and around 40 to 50 people are feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area on July 16 morning.

In a huge relief to air passengers as well as the airline sector, Pakistan announced the reopening of its airspace for all airlines shortly after Monday midnight. Taking advantage of the shorter route available to them after a gap of nearly six months, many flights that were already airborne flew through the neighbouring country to land in Delhi, including an Air India flight from the U.S.

Raja Dhale, one of the founders of the radical outfit Dalit Panther, died at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 78.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pulled up Ministers for playing truant from roster duty in Parliament, taking cognizance of complaints by Opposition leaders. Mr. Modi said this while addressing the weekly meeting of the BJP’s Parliamentary Party (when the session is on). He observed that he had “asked for the names” of errant Ministers and had taken the matter seriously.

Ten rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka on Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that their resignations “have to be accepted” as there was no other way to deal with the present political crisis. They contended that the Speaker has to see only if the resignations were voluntary or not.

In a first for any High Court, the Rajasthan High Court has asked lawyers to abandon the colonial practice of addressing its judges as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’, saying they are comfortable with simply being called ‘Sir’.

Twenty million children worldwide – more than 1 in 10 – missed out on life-saving vaccines against diseases such as measles, diphtheria and tetanus in 2018, according to data from the WHO and the UNICEF. It showed that an additional 1.5 million deaths could be avoided if global immunisation coverage improved.

Thailand’s new Cabinet has been sworn in, creating a nominally elected government after five years of military rule but keeping power in the hands of the same allies of the army.

In the wake of protests, primarily from its ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday against dropping regional languages, especially Tamil, in the Sunday last Postal Department examination, the government said it stood cancelled and a fresh exam would be held in all local languages.