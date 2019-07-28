Top stories of the day: Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs, Narendra Modi says attempts to spread hate in Kashmir will never succeed, and more

During a hurriedly-convened press conference, K.R. Ramesh Kumar said that he has disqualified 14 MLAs - 11 from Congress and 3 from JDS - in addition to the three rebel Congress MLAs he had disqualified on July 25.

In his monthly broadcast, the Prime Minister said the “Back to village” programme held in June in Jammu and Kashmir saw enthusiastic participation of villagers everywhere, including in very sensitive and remote villages, as government officials reached there to discuss development schemes with locals.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan has ended a five-day lull in the border skirmishes between India and Pakistan Armies.

The explosion happened on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections scheduled for Septemeber 28.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also backed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s assessment that a young leader would be more suitable to lead the Congress at this juncture.

An NIA team carried out searches at the residences of Tariq Ahmed Mir of Kanlibagh Baramulla,Tanvir Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir of Chinar Bagh Baramulla, Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Kanispora Baramulla and Asif Akbar Lone of Ifaat Colony Kanlibagh Baramulla.

Speaking at the second groundbreaking ceremony for industrial projects worth ₹65,000 crore here, Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target for the country to be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years. “This is the thinking behind the $5 trillion economy target,” he said at the function which was attended by several business leaders.

The BJP is now mulling approaching the State Governor with a request to verify the signatures of the Congress MLAs who participated in the voting on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May, but skipped the Asian Championships as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification.

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement in the Tamil film industry, took to Twitter on July 27 to express her resentment against comments passed on a recent episode of season three of Big Boss Tamil.

The actor who was in Chennai recently reveals that she is a part of the screen adaptation of the acclaimed filmmaker’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Vikram and other leading actors in Tamil cinema.