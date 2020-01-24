Top stories of the day: Two under coronavirus watch in Mumbai, Supreme Court stays NCLAT order in Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case, and more

Two persons who returned from China put under coronavirus watch in Mumbai
As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the contagion since January 19 and two of them, who had travelled to China, were admitted to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution, officials said.
China building a hospital to treat coronavirus, expands lockdowns
"To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan authorities said in a Friday notice, the city is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000-square-meter (270,000-square-foot) lot, slated for completion February 3. Lockdown has been expanded to at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.
6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested
Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said. A suspect has been arrested and no further suspects are believed to be at large, police said.
Tata Sons case: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing plea seeking modification of verdict
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) rejecting a plea by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, to delete certain adverse comments made against it for “converting” Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL) into a 'private company'.
The poha eaters: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remark stirs Twitter storm
Mr. Vijayvargiya has attracted a torrent of criticism on social media, particularly in West Bengal, after his comments about the eating habits of labourers. Yesterday, Mr. Vijayvargiya said that he had suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among the construction labourers who had been working at his house after he had found them eating poha (flattened rice that is called chire in Bengal).
Delhi High Court asks JNU to register students as per old hostel manual
The court directs the university not to charge any late fee.
Can’t pass ‘blanket order’ against decision to place Delhi under NSA: Supreme Court
National Security Act was imposed from January 19 to April 18 in the National Capital.
Break-in and murder at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate: Key witness goes missing
Krishna Thaba, who was working as a security guard at the estate at the time of the crime, left for his native village in Nepal and since then, has gone elsewhere for a job, police believe.
Muslim family’s decision to discontinue water supply to Dalit colony kicks up row in Kerala
Authorities say the decision of the Muslim family has nothing to do with CAA; Muslim family says water supply was discontinued due to technical issues.
Today's top business news: IMF chief on India slowdown; India-US trade dispute; China shuts Disneyland and more
Growth slowdown in India temporary, expect momentum to improve going ahead, says IMF chief; India-U.S. agree to resolve amicably dispute over steel import duty; Sensex ends 227 points higher; Nifty reclaims 12,200.
Madras High Court declares South Indian Artistes Association elections null and void
High Court said that fresh elections should be held within three months. It also appointed Justice B. Gokuldas as election officer.
NZ vs IND first T20I: Shreyas, Rahul give India thumping win over New Zealand
Credit should be given to Indian bowlers for restricting Kiwis towards the end.