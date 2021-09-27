Top news of the day: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German elections, and more

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
A campaign of strengthening health facilities that had been going for the last seven years was entering a new phase today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via videoconferencing on Monday.
Bharat Bandh | Farmers hold mass rallies across the country
Farmers blocked highways and rail lines, shut down markets and institutions in some cities and States and held mass rallies across the country in response to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s nationwide strike call on Monday, exactly a year after the President gave his assent to the three contentious agricultural reform laws.
Centre has betrayed farmers after promising of ‘good days’: All India Kisan Sabha
The Narendra Modi government that promises to usher in “good days”, has betrayed the farmers, the common man and the labourers to help the corporates loot the country, claimed joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Vijoo Krishnan on Monday.
V.M. Sudheeran resigns from AICC, plunging Congress in Kerala into a new crisis
Congress leader V.M.Sudheeran on Monday resigned from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German elections
The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early September 27 that a count of all 299 constituencies showed that the Social Democrats won 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc.
SC gives Tamil Nadu SEC four months to complete urban local body polls
The Supreme Court on September 27 gave the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) four months to complete elections to urban local bodies in the State. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the Election Commission, originally asked for time till April 2022, that is, seven months, to complete the polls and report back to the court.
IPL 2021 | Kuldeep Yadav back from UAE after sustaining knee injury, may miss most of domestic season
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has sustained a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign in the UAE cut short.
Panchjanya terms Amazon as ‘East India Company 2.0’
Increasing concerns are being expressed by organisations associated with the RSS about the corporate sector in the country, not just India Inc, but multinational corporations as well.
Hardeep Singh Puri launches 'Swachh Survekshan 2022'
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the 'Swachh Survekshan 2022', the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey under which district rankings have been introduced for the first time.
Uncertainty looms over AIR’s primary channels in TN, Puducherry
Prasar Bharati’s decision to convert four primary radio channels in Tamil Nadu and Puduchery radio station into relay stations of AIR, Chennai, is causing disquiet among the staff. The order was supposed to come into effect from January this year but was stalled till this month. Sources said, AIR Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Puducherry will relay programmes produced majorly by the Chennai station from next week.
Bhabanipur bypoll: Dilip Ghosh allegedly manhandled, Arjun Singh faces 'go back' slogans
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city on the last day of campaigning on Monday.
Tamil Nadu-based MSME bags contract from Boeing
For the first time, a Tamil Nadu-based Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) has clinched a deal with largest aerospace firm Boeing. Aerospace Engineers Private Limited, located in Salem, won a long-term contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.
AIADMK will lose polls as long as it aligned with BJP, says Congress MP Karti Chidambaram
As long as the AIADMK has the BJP in its fold in Tamil Nadu, the party would lose in the elections, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi on September 27.