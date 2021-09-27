Top news of the day: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German elections, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A campaign of strengthening health facilities that had been going for the last seven years was entering a new phase today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via videoconferencing on Monday.

Farmers blocked highways and rail lines, shut down markets and institutions in some cities and States and held mass rallies across the country in response to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s nationwide strike call on Monday, exactly a year after the President gave his assent to the three contentious agricultural reform laws.

The Narendra Modi government that promises to usher in “good days”, has betrayed the farmers, the common man and the labourers to help the corporates loot the country, claimed joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Vijoo Krishnan on Monday.

Congress leader V.M.Sudheeran on Monday resigned from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early September 27 that a count of all 299 constituencies showed that the Social Democrats won 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc.

The Supreme Court on September 27 gave the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) four months to complete elections to urban local bodies in the State. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the Election Commission, originally asked for time till April 2022, that is, seven months, to complete the polls and report back to the court.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has sustained a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign in the UAE cut short.

Increasing concerns are being expressed by organisations associated with the RSS about the corporate sector in the country, not just India Inc, but multinational corporations as well.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the 'Swachh Survekshan 2022', the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey under which district rankings have been introduced for the first time.

Prasar Bharati’s decision to convert four primary radio channels in Tamil Nadu and Puduchery radio station into relay stations of AIR, Chennai, is causing disquiet among the staff. The order was supposed to come into effect from January this year but was stalled till this month. Sources said, AIR Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Puducherry will relay programmes produced majorly by the Chennai station from next week.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city on the last day of campaigning on Monday.

For the first time, a Tamil Nadu-based Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) has clinched a deal with largest aerospace firm Boeing. Aerospace Engineers Private Limited, located in Salem, won a long-term contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.

As long as the AIADMK has the BJP in its fold in Tamil Nadu, the party would lose in the elections, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi on September 27.