Tamil Nadu-based MSME bags contract from Boeing

For the first time, a Tamil Nadu-based Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) has clinched a deal with largest aerospace firm Boeing.

Aerospace Engineers Private Limited, located in Salem, won a long-term contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.

The contract order was handed over to R. Sundaram, CEO and Managing Director, Aerospace Engineers Private Limited by Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin

According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the cooperation between Aerospace Engineers Private Limited and Boeing is a significant milestone and will provide an impetus to the growing aerospace and defense ecosystem in Salem and Hosur and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.

Aerospace Engineers Private Limited will be setting up a new manufacturing facility, dedicated for Civil Aerospace production at Hosur and will also expand its existing Salem facility with an additional covered building space of 50,000 square feet over the next 24 months with an investment of ₹150 Crore. This additional facility will generate employment for 1000 young people.