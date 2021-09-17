Top news of the day: India administers over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day; Modi says Afghanistan developments highlight challenge of radicalisation, and more

India administers record 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day
India set the record in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
Afghanistan developments highlight challenge of radicalisation: Modi
Addressing 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO, the Prime Minister said fight against radicalisation is necessary to increase trust among the organisation SCO member-countries.
Jaishankar,Wang Yi meet in Dushanbe, say LAC issues must be resolved, call for further talks
Both officials discussed the ongoing impasse at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh which they said had left relations at a “low ebb”. A statement issued after the meeting, held two months after they last met in Dushanbe at the SCO Foreign Minister’s meeting in July, said the Ministers agreed to more talks by military and diplomatic officials to resolve the “remaining issues on disengagement”.
NIA grills LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda over Darbhanga railway station blast
He has purportedly corroborated certain findings of the agency.
Shashi Tharoor, Revanth Reddy row reflects simmering tensions within Congress
The episode clearly reflects the simmering tensions between loyalists of the Gandhi family and the G-23 reformists or the group of 23 letter writers who sought internal reforms within the Congress.
Padmanabhaswamy temple facing great financial constraints, panel tells Supreme Court
The committee, led by the Thiruvananthapuram District Judge, informed a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit that it was necessary to know how much of the temple’s property was with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust.
Supreme Court Collegium on mission mode; fills up vacancies with staggering speed
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana, is proceeding with staggering speed to fill the vacancies and strengthen the judiciary as seen in a latest slew of recommendations, which include eight new Chief Justices to High Courts, the transfer of five High Court Chief Justices and the shuffling of 28 High Court judges across the country.
Stop harassment of activists, journalists, peaceful protesters, says Human Rights Watch
In a statement released from New York, a day after the Enforcement Directorate’s searches on the premises linked to social activist Harsh Mander, the HRW said that this month, government financial officials had conducted raids in Srinagar, Delhi and Mumbai on journalists’ homes, media offices, an actor’s premises, and the home and office of a human rights activist.
India was informed of AUKUS: Australian envoy
Canberra responding to challenging strategic environment, High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell says.
Afghanistan can’t be ‘controlled from outside’: Imran Khan at SCO summit
“Pakistan has a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and will continue to lend its support,” Mr. Khan said.
China applies to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact abandoned by Donald Trump
Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to the Trade Minister of New Zealand as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced.
Tesla to work with global regulators on data security
Tesla, which assembles vehicles for the Chinese market in Shanghai, has been under scrutiny in China this year over its storage and handling of customer data.
Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
So far this year, investors have poured $4.25 billion into embedded finance startups, almost three times the amount in 2020, data provided to Reuters by PitchBook shows.
Former players back Rohit to replace Kohli as India’s T20 captain
While the Indian cricket board is not in any hurry to name a successor now, Rohit, IPL’s most successful captain, is likely to be elevated as India’s Twenty20 skipper.
New Zealand abandons tour of Pakistan citing security threat
New Zealand is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five T20 matches.