Top news of the day: India administers over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day; Modi says Afghanistan developments highlight challenge of radicalisation, and more

India set the record in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Addressing 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO, the Prime Minister said fight against radicalisation is necessary to increase trust among the organisation SCO member-countries.

Both officials discussed the ongoing impasse at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh which they said had left relations at a “low ebb”. A statement issued after the meeting, held two months after they last met in Dushanbe at the SCO Foreign Minister’s meeting in July, said the Ministers agreed to more talks by military and diplomatic officials to resolve the “remaining issues on disengagement”.

He has purportedly corroborated certain findings of the agency.

The episode clearly reflects the simmering tensions between loyalists of the Gandhi family and the G-23 reformists or the group of 23 letter writers who sought internal reforms within the Congress.

The committee, led by the Thiruvananthapuram District Judge, informed a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit that it was necessary to know how much of the temple’s property was with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana, is proceeding with staggering speed to fill the vacancies and strengthen the judiciary as seen in a latest slew of recommendations, which include eight new Chief Justices to High Courts, the transfer of five High Court Chief Justices and the shuffling of 28 High Court judges across the country.

In a statement released from New York, a day after the Enforcement Directorate’s searches on the premises linked to social activist Harsh Mander, the HRW said that this month, government financial officials had conducted raids in Srinagar, Delhi and Mumbai on journalists’ homes, media offices, an actor’s premises, and the home and office of a human rights activist.

Canberra responding to challenging strategic environment, High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell says.

“Pakistan has a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and will continue to lend its support,” Mr. Khan said.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to the Trade Minister of New Zealand as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced.

Tesla, which assembles vehicles for the Chinese market in Shanghai, has been under scrutiny in China this year over its storage and handling of customer data.

So far this year, investors have poured $4.25 billion into embedded finance startups, almost three times the amount in 2020, data provided to Reuters by PitchBook shows.

While the Indian cricket board is not in any hurry to name a successor now, Rohit, IPL’s most successful captain, is likely to be elevated as India’s Twenty20 skipper.

New Zealand is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five T20 matches.