Top news of the day: Virat Kohli to quit as T20 captain after World Cup; Cabinet clears ₹30,600-crore guarantee for bad bank, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli’s future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma’s brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

The proposed bad bank or National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) will pay up to 15% of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85% would be government-guaranteed security receipts.

The Prime Minister inaugurated two new Ministry of Defence complexes built at a cost of ₹775 crore.

Kerala reported 67.79% of India’s total COVID-19 cases last week and that it is the only State with more than 1 lakh active cases.

The article claimed that the “ICMR tailored its findings to fit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s optimistic narrative despite a looming crisis”.

The government blinked after the to and fro between the Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and the government, represented by Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal, reached such a pass that the court threatened to suo motu stay the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021.

The southwest monsoon saw delayed withdrawals in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Recalling the gruesome incident, the victim’s elder brother recalled that they found the 19-year-old with severe injuries on the neck and private parts. She was taken to the Jawaharlal Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. When her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died on September 29. The body was taken to the village in an ambulance and ‘forcibly’ cremated around 3.30 a.m. by the police and district officials. Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Ramu (26) and Luv kush (23) were arrested.

With Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, there are 25 members in the new Cabinet. While 10 Ministers are of the Cabinet rank, 14 are Ministers of State.

Jayalalithaa death | 4 more witnesses to be examined, panel tells Supreme Court

The Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa told the Supreme Court on Thursday that only four witnesses remain to be examined and the panel should be allowed to complete its work and place its fact-finding report before the State Assembly.

The searches were in connection with a money laundering probe.

Hyderabad girl rape and murder | Suspect found dead on railway track

Pallakonda Raju (30), the only suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Saidabad, was found dead on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangoan district of Telangana, 130 km from Hyderabad.

Only one nation — tiny Gambia in Africa — is on track to cut emissions and undertake its share of actions to keep the world from exceeding the Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) of warming since pre-industrial times, a new scientific report. Only one industrialised nation — the United Kingdom — is even close to doing what it should to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases and finance clean energy for poorer nations.

Queensland’s parliament passed the law with 61 of the State’s 93 lawmakers voting in favour.

More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in a chaotic exodus late last month after President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops would withdraw, and the Taliban seized control of strife-torn Afghanistan in just a few weeks. Thousands more Afghans want to leave.

The test in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows WhatsApp users to find shops and services through a directory in the app, is the latest feature in Facebook’s drive to bolster e-commerce on its services.

Mr. Mittal said that Airtel will weigh when the offer comes from the government on whether to go for equity conversion mechanism or pay cash.

Most of the investments are expected to happen in the next two-three years; and after that, local production for components for AC and LED light is expected to start, said FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee chairperson Manish Sharma.

Liuzhou-based SGMW, GM’s venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, said at an industry conference that it has been developing its own auto computing chips since 2018.

Davis Cup | Indian players need to give their all against Finland

Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan have the experience of playing the big matches.