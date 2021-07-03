Chennai

Plea to wind up Arumughaswamy Commission

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice, returnable in six weeks, to the State government on a plea to wind up Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry instituted during the AIADMK regime to probe into circumstances that led to death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Thondan Subramani. The petitioner had said that public money was being wasted on the Commission which could not proceed further due to an interim stay order of the Supreme Court.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 12:15:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/plea-to-wind-up-arumughaswamy-commission/article35109978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY