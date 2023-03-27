Top news of the day: Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22; amid din, Parliament approves Union Budget for 2023-24, and more

March 27, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Amid din, Parliament approves Union Budget for 2023-24 with LS clearing Finance Bill

Parliamentary approval for the Budget for 2023-24 was on March 27 completed after Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with a fresh amendment and Rajya Sabha gave its nod to all the three related legislations without any debate amid continuing din over the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22 after Lok Sabha disqualification

Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on March 27.

The notice to Mr. Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

Bilkis Bano case | SC notice to Centre, Gujarat Government on plea against remission to convicts

The Supreme Court on March 27 sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat Government and others on a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

A large number of Khalistan supporters staged a protest at the iconic Times Square here to express support for the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

The protesters took out a car rally that originated from the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Centre in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood and culminated at Times Square in the heart of Manhattan city on the afternoon of March 26 amid tight security.

Takht Sri Patna Sahib managing committee condemned the pulling down the Indian flag

Takht Sri Patna Sahib managing committee president Jagjot Singh Sohi today condemned the pulling down of the India flag at the Indian High Commission in London by pro-Khalistan separatist. Mr. Sohi demanded strict action against the culprit stressing that few people are maligning the name of Sikh community in the country.

Borrowers must be accorded hearing before declaration of bank account as fraud: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said a borrower must be accorded a hearing before an account is classified as “fraud” and a reasoned order must follow if such an action is taken.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, while upholding a Telangana High Court verdict, said a classification of accounts as fraud results in civil consequences for borrowers and hence, an opportunity of hearing must be given to such persons.

Amruta Fadnavis case | Court grants bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribe and exortion

A Mumbai court on March 27 granted bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribing and blackmailing Amruta, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sessions judge D.D. Almale granted her bail on a bond of ₹50,000 along with surety to be furnished. She is also directed to deposit her passport with the Court. Ms Jaisinghani was arrested on March 16 from the family’s Ulhasnagar residence.

SC dismisses plea seeking uniform minimum age of marriage for men and women

The Supreme Court on March 27 refused to entertain a plea seeking a uniform minimum age of 21 years for marriage for both men and women, saying that it will amount to directing Parliament to make a law to fix the age.

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on March 27.

Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks ChatGPT’s response in a bail plea case

As the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to grow globally, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a first-of-its-kind attempt sought a response from ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot — to assess worldwide view on bail when the assault was laced with “cruelty”.

China’s industrial profits slump in Jan.-Feb. as COVID pain lingers

Profits at industrial firms in China declined 22.9% in the first two months of 2023 from the year before, official data showed on Monday, as the factory sector struggles to claw its way out of the slump caused by COVID-related disruptions.

Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on March 27, causing disruption for millions at the start of the working week during one of the largest walkouts in decades as Europe’s biggest economy reels from inflation.

Nikhat Zareen eager to use World Championship experience to win Olympic quota

Newly crowned world champion Nikhat Zareen is keen to use the experience gained in the recently concluded global event to qualify for the 2024 Olympics at the Asian Games scheduled later this year.