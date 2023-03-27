HamberMenu
Amruta Fadnavis case | Court grants bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribe and exortion

Anishka Jaisinghani was arrested by the police on March 16 after a case was filed on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis. for attempting to extort ₹10 crore from her

March 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of police personnel taking accused designer Anishka Jaisinghani after the court granted her custody to police in connection with a bribery case. A Mumbai court on March 27, 2023, granted bail to the designer.

| Photo Credit: PTI

A Mumbai court on March 27 granted bail to designer Aniksha Jaisinghani accused of bribing and blackmailing Amruta, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sessions judge D.D. Almale granted her bail on a bond of ₹50,000 along with surety to be furnished. She is also directed to deposit her passport with the Court. Ms Jaisinghani was arrested on March 16 from the family’s Ulhasnagar residence.

A case was registered by Malabar police station on February 20 by Ms. Fadnavis, after she alleged that Ms. Jaisinghani posed as a designer and threatened to make her voice notes and video clips public if she did not pay her ₹10 crore and get her father’s name cleared from all charges.

According to the First Information Report, Ms. Fadnavis met Ms. Jaisinghani in November 2021 when she said she designs clothes, footwear, and bags.

The 27-year-old law student told the State Home Minister’s wife that she does not have a mother and needs to support her family. She offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to Ms. Fadnavis to clear her father Anil Jaisinghani’s (a notorious bookie wanted in several cases) name, which was turned down.

The father and daughter are charged with sections 120 B (conspiracy), 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and several provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

