Top news of the day: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away; citing just two days of stock, Rajasthan seeks 30 lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and more

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

In a letter to the PM after a video conference with him on April 8, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said the State has administered 86,89,770 doses till April 7.

Chairing the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through a video link, he said more than 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country till April 9 morning.

In February, the two sides completed the first phase of disengagement on the north and south banks of Panngong Tso based on a written agreement. The 10th round of talks were held within 48 hours after the process was completed wherein both sides agreed to push for a mutually acceptable solution of remaining issues in a “steady and orderly” manner to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

In a rare and unusual public statement, the U.S. Navy conceded that it had violated India’s maritime policy by conducting an exercise in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangore reflects experiment in Muslim politics

Site of land conflict, the constituency on the outskirts of Kolkata will prove key to the future of the Opposition alliance.

He was arrested by NIA on March 13 in connection with explosives found in a car near Mukesh Ambani's residence and for the murder of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren.

Religious conversion by 'carrot and stick' and by 'hook or crook' not only offends Articles 14, 21, 25, but is also against the principles of secularism, argued the petitioner.

Law Minister criticises Congress leader’s letter seeking nod for other vaccines.

According to local sources, the incident came to light when one of the women felt side-effects such as dizziness and nausea after being inoculated in Kandhla area of Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh. When she approached a private doctor, she showed him the slip handed over to her at the community health centre. It mentioned she was given rabies vaccine.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What does the U.S. want from India on climate change?

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the equation between US and India on matters related to climate change.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved for emergency use Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose.

With nearly half the ballots counted April 8 night, 1,100 warehouse workers had rejected the union while 463 voted in favour of it. The count will resume April 9 morning in Birmingham, Alabama, where agents for the National Labour Relations Board are counting each vote by hand.

The opening encounter will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai and the big-hitters on both sides will ensure that necessary fireworks will be there even if fans are absent from the stands thanks to the pandemic.