Top news of the day: Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son appears before SIT probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence; Army chief says China’s continuous build-up a matter of concern, and more

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son appears before SIT

After two men were arrested on October 7 in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence is an attempt to terrorise people, says the umbrella body of farmer unions.

The 13th round of Corps Commander talks will be held on October 10 at Moldo on the Chinese side, opposite Chushul, at 10.30 a.m., a defence official said.

Cruise rave party case | Maharashtra Minister claims NCB let off brother-in law of BJP leader Mohit Bhartiya

Nawab Malik showed photographs and videos of three individuals — BJP leader Mohit Bhartiya’s brother-in-law Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gabha and Amir Furniturewala — coming inside and going out of the NCB office and alleged that they were allowed to go after phone calls from the BJP leaders from Delhi.

India has so far administered over 94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to the I-T Department, several bank lockers — 16 of which have been operated — were located during the searches.

Diesel now costs ₹100.29 a litre in Mumbai and ₹92.47 in Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and U.S. Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl on October 8.

The veteran journalist and head of Philippine news site Rappler said that Facebook’s algorithms “prioritise the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts”.

During the latest outage, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and L&T.

Explained | Why natural gas prices are soaring

Host of reasons, including economic recovery and geopolitics, behind trend.

Batting first, India put up an inept performance, scoring only 118 for nine, largely due to a 37 off 26 balls by Pooja Vastrakar.

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | Experienced Chennai holds edge over Delhi

Delhi Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn’t dip due to the COVID-19-forced break.