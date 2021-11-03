Top news of the day: Emergency use listing granted to Covaxin, says WHO; Modi advocates door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive, and more

WHO grants Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin
“The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks & the vaccine can be used,” the organisation tweeted.
COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door: Modi
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials of districts having low COVID vaccination coverage. The meeting included districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second.
Dengue cases | Centre rushes teams to nine States /UTs
The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine States and Union Territories — Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir — reporting a high caseload of dengue cases to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.
Supreme Court agrees to examine whether education is service within Consumer Protection Act
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Lucknow resident challenging an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCRDC) which said educational institutions do not fall within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and education which includes co-curricular activities such as swimming, is not a “service” within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.
NIA arrests Bangladeshi national for links with banned terror outfit JMB
The arrest of accused Mohammed Abdul Mannan Bachu was made during a search operation in West Bengal on November 2. Bachu belongs to Bangila Chadshi in Bangladesh’s Barisal. He has been living at Panchghara in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
Ajit Pawar denies reports of properties being attached by I-T Department
Mr. Pawar’s lawyer Prashant Patil, while stating that the agency had sent a letter seeking clarification on certain issues, said media reports on the alleged seizure of the properties linked to Mr. Pawar had “no basis in fact”.
Money laundering case | A timeline of events leading up to Anil Deshmukh’s arrest
Mr. Deshmukh appeared before the ED on November 1, was questioned for 12 hours and then arrested.
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world leaders at COP26
Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu was part of the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” session attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pakistan refuses Go First’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight to go through its airspace
Pakistan’s denial forced the flight to take a longer route and fly over Gujarat to reach its destination in the UAE, government officials said. Go First, previously known as GoAir, had started direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah from October 23.
COVID-19 cases rise in Europe for 5th consecutive week
The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing, the World Health Organisation reported on November 3.
U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids from 5 to 11
The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing 4-year-old Australian girl
Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on November 2.
Services boom to nearly 11-year high in October
Confidence still subdued as cost pressures build up, export orders remain weak.
SBI Q2 consolidated profit surges 69% to ₹8,890 crore
The bank’s net profit was ₹5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
T20 World Cup | Australia aim for strong comeback after England hammering
Australia would be aiming for a much improved batting effort after being hammered in their previous game when they take on the already eliminated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 4.