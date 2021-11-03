Top news of the day: Emergency use listing granted to Covaxin, says WHO; Modi advocates door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks & the vaccine can be used,” the organisation tweeted.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials of districts having low COVID vaccination coverage. The meeting included districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second.

Dengue cases | Centre rushes teams to nine States /UTs

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine States and Union Territories — Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir — reporting a high caseload of dengue cases to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Lucknow resident challenging an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCRDC) which said educational institutions do not fall within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and education which includes co-curricular activities such as swimming, is not a “service” within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The arrest of accused Mohammed Abdul Mannan Bachu was made during a search operation in West Bengal on November 2. Bachu belongs to Bangila Chadshi in Bangladesh’s Barisal. He has been living at Panchghara in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Mr. Pawar’s lawyer Prashant Patil, while stating that the agency had sent a letter seeking clarification on certain issues, said media reports on the alleged seizure of the properties linked to Mr. Pawar had “no basis in fact”.

Money laundering case | A timeline of events leading up to Anil Deshmukh’s arrest

Mr. Deshmukh appeared before the ED on November 1, was questioned for 12 hours and then arrested.

Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu was part of the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” session attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan’s denial forced the flight to take a longer route and fly over Gujarat to reach its destination in the UAE, government officials said. Go First, previously known as GoAir, had started direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah from October 23.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing, the World Health Organisation reported on November 3.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on November 2.

Confidence still subdued as cost pressures build up, export orders remain weak.

The bank’s net profit was ₹5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

T20 World Cup | Australia aim for strong comeback after England hammering

Australia would be aiming for a much improved batting effort after being hammered in their previous game when they take on the already eliminated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 4.