Money laundering case | A timeline of events leading up to Anil Deshmukh’s arrest

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5. During the probe, NIA took over the case from Maharashtra Police, police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested and Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh was removed from the post. After Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gave an interview to a Marathi newspaper about serious lapses by the police, Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray alleging the former of corruption. The ED initiated a probe against Mr. Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

A timeline of the events:

February 25, 2021 – FIR was registered upon a vehicle laden with explosives was detected near Antilia, residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

March 5, 2021 – Mansukh Hiren, owner of the vehicle was found dead.

March 8, 2021 – The case was transferred from Maharashtra Police to National Investigation Agency.

March 13, 2021 – Then Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested in both the cases as in currently at Taloja Central Jail.

March 17, 2021 – Incumbent Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred and posted as Commandant General of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

March 18, 2021 – Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gave an interview to a Marathi newspaper about serious lapses by the police in investigating the Antilia case.

March 20, 2021 – Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray alleging instances of corruption of Rs 100 crore against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

March 21, 2021 – Mr. Singh filed a public interest litigation before Bombay High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the malpractices by Mr. Deshmukh.

March 21, 2021 – Dr. Jaishri Patil, an advocate registered a complaint with Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a FIR on the letter by Mr. Singh against Mr. Deshmukh.

March 23, 2021 – After no action was taken on the complaint, Dr. Patil filed a petition before High Court seeking CBI/Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct an inquiry.

April 5, 2021 – High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh and submit a report in 15 days.

April 20, 2021 – A preliminary inquiry was conducted and subsequently a FIR was registered by CBI.

May 11, 2021 – ED registered a complaint against Mr. Deshmukh.

May 19, 2021 – Mr. Vaze’s statement was recorded stating he was instructed to collect ₹3 lakh per month from bars and restaurants by Mr. Deshmukh.

May 25, 2021 – ED conducted searches on six residential and company premises of Mr. Deshmukh in Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

June 16, 2021 – ED conducted searches in New Delhi into paper companies by the Deshmukh family.

June 25, 2021 – ED issued first summons against Mr. Deshmukh to join the investigation.

June 26, 2021 – Mr. Deshmukh’s personal secretary and private assistant were arrested after recording their statements.

June 28, 2021– ED issued second summon to Mr. Deshmukh to appear before the agency.

July 2, 2021 – ED issued third summon to Mr. Deshmukh.

July 30, 2021 – ED issued fourth summon to Mr. Deshmukh.

August 16, 2021 – ED issued fifth summon to Mr. Deshmukh. The same day he moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the summons which was refused.

October 29, 2021 – He then moved High Court, however the Court refused to quash the summons.

November 1, 2021 – Mr. Deshmukh appeared before ED and was questioned for 12 hours and then arrested.

November 2, 2021 – Special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act remanded Mr. Deshmukh to ED custody till November 6.