Top news of the day: AP Assembly passes Bill to repeal Act intending three Capitals; Supreme Court protects Param Bir Singh from arrest, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on November 22 passed a Bill to repeal the controversial A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, that was intended to establish three capitals for the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, told the Assembly his Government would bring a “comprehensive, complete and better” Decentralisation Bill.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on November 22 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he has isolated himself at a hospital.

The Supreme Court on November 22 granted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation against him after he said he was “very much in the country” and not fled abroad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of his expanded cabinet, retaining home and finance. Twelve new ministers were inducted and three ministers of state were elevated to cabinet rank. The 15 ministers were sworn in on Sunday.

Organisations are losing critical data such as customer orders and financial information because employees are too scared or embarrassed to report data loss or ransomware issues while using cloud applications, according to research by IT firm Veritas Technologies.

Amidst heightened political tensions in Tripura and protests by the Trinamool Congress MPs outside the Home Ministry office in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for a four-day visit to the national capital.

It came down to five runs needed off the last ball in the final of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Nothing less than a big hit across the ropes was needed for Tamil Nadu to clinch the trophy and M. Shahrukh Khan did just that, smashing the ball over deep square leg off Karnataka left-arm seamer Prateek Jain.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,170 points on Monday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank. The 30-share BSE index ended 1,170.12 points or 1.96% lower at 58,465.89. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 348.25 points or 1.96% to 17,416.55.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 22 that ₹1,000 per month will be transferred into the accounts of all women in Punjab if his party AAP is voted to power in the 2022 Assembly polls. “Today I want to make an announcement. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab. We will transfer ₹1,000 every month into the accounts of every woman who is more than 18 years old in the State,” he said, adding to the list of freebies promised by him.

There is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday, underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, activists and the residents living in the downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam that questions on the safety and maintenance of the 126-year-old structure, especially during heavy rains, should be heard expeditiously.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cautioned the public against co-operative societies using ‘bank’ in their names as well as accepting deposits from people who are not their members. After the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020, co-operative societies cannot use the words “bank”, “banker” or “banking” as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the RBI.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to “gather information” from the States on the progress made by them in disbursement of the ex gratia compensation of ₹50000 to the kin of those who died of COVID-19.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sri Lanka’s former police chief Pujith Jayasundera was on Monday charged with criminal negligence for failing to act despite receiving prior intelligence warnings in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack that killed nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 22 argued before the Supreme Court that there may be a “larger conspiracy involving foreign powers” in the ISRO frame-up case, which stalled the technology to develop the cryogenic engine by decades.