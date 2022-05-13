The major news headlines of the day and more.

Twitter estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter. | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk puts on hold $44-billion deal for Twitter, shares slump

Elon Musk put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users.

At ‘Chintan Shivir’, Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi for ‘brutalising minorities’

Ms. Gandhi alleged that the government was turning a blind eye to continued atrocities across the country on weaker sections, especially Dalits, Adivasis and women.

CJI declines to order status quo on Gyanvapi mosque survey

The apex court, however, agreed to consider urgent listing of plea that challenges the ongoing videography at the mosque, located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

ISRO successfully tests solid rocket booster for Gaganyaan programme

The HS200 booster is the ‘human-rated’ version of the S200 rocket boosters used on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (GSLV Mk-III), also called the LVM3.

Slain Kashmiri Pandit cremated in Jammu amid protests by community members

The community members, including Rahul Bhat’s family, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of making young Kashmiri Hindus “cannon fodder” in the name of rehabilitation of the community.

Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

The court also noted that further delay in the exams would prejudice over two lakh students who have prepared for the exam.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

G7 group of industrialised nations united in backing Ukraine ‘until victory:’ France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were “very strongly united” in their will to “continue in the long term to support Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine’s victory”.

Explained | The political career of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

This is the sixth time that Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed the prime minister of Sri Lanka, although he has never finished a term.

Exports up 30.7% in April to $40.2 billion

The uptick in exports was led by petroleum products (up 127.69%), electronic goods (71.69%), cereals (60.83%), coffee (59.38%), processed food (38.82%) and leather products (36.68%).

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders in battle of survival

A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs.

Foot injury resurfaces for Nadal in Italian Open defeat to Shapovalov

Nadal had a solid start, but the 35-year-old struggled physically towards the end of the contest, raising doubts over his fitness ahead of the French Open, which he has won a record 13 times.