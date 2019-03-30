News

Top news of the day: PM Modi says Opposition disheartened by India’s growth, Srikanth enters finals of India Open, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Along of Arunachal Pradesh on March 30, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Along of Arunachal Pradesh on March 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Here are the important news stories of the day

Opposition are ‘disheartened by India’s growth’, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the people of Arunachal Pradesh to vote for a ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) who would provide security to the country even as he attacked Opposition parties, claiming they were “disheartened” by India’s growth and success.

Also read | General Elections live, as it happened: Shashi Tharoor’s ‘squeamish’ tweet kicks up a row

Kerala Women's Commission begins probe into suspected dowry killing by forced starvation

The Kerala Women's Commission on Saturday began an inquiry into the suspected dowry killing of a 27-year-old mother of two, by enforced starvation, at her husband's house at Oyur in Kollam district last week.

IPL 2019 Live scorecard: Quinton, Hardik take Mumbai to competitive total

Hardik Pandya once again provided the final flourish after yet another middle-order collapse as Mumbai Indians managed 176 for 7 against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League encounter here Saturday.

Live: Indian Premier League 2019 | DC vs KKR scorecard

India Open badminton: Srikanth seals final spot

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth broke a 17-month long drought by reaching the finals of the $350,000 India Open after prevailing in a three-game thriller in the men’s singles competition in New Delhi on Saturday.

There have not been any caste or inter-religious clashes in the last five years: O. Panneerselvam

Shortly before Deputy Chief Minister and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O. Panneerselvam began his campaign in the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday morning, The Hindu caught up with him.

Deepak Talwar case: ED attaches Delhi hotel worth ₹120 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a Hotel Holiday Inn worth ₹120.20 crore in connection with an alleged money laundering case against lobbyist Deepak Talwar, his family members and related entities, said the agency on Friday.

What now for Britain's troubled Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal is all but dead, after lawmakers voted to reject it for a third time on Friday — the day Britain had long been scheduled to leave the European Union.

The Hindu Podcast | MK Stalin and a pivotal moment for the DMK

In episode 2 of The Hindu’s political speeches podcast, Deputy Editor B Kolappan speaks to Jayant Sriram about the DMK’s Lok Sabha campaign in Tamil Nadu and a battle that the party is facing on two fronts

Also hear our podcast series | General Elections 2019: Political speech tracker

Amit Shah files nomination in Gandhinagar

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday filed his nomination in Gandhinagar where he is contesting the Lok Sabha poll, replacing the 91-year-old party patriarch L.K. Advani.

Also read | Narendra Modi ensured there is no corruption in country, says Hema Malini

Indian priest sentenced to six years in prison for child sex abuse in U.S.

A Indian former Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl in the U.S., according to a media report.

Comments
Related Topics International National
politics (general)
IPL
badminton
laws
Arunachal Pradesh
political parties
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 10:35:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-march-30-2019/article26687960.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story