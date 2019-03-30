Amit Shah to file nomination in Gandhinagar

BJP President Amit Shah is set to file his nomination in Gandhinagar where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate, replacing party patriarch L.K. Advani.

In a show of strength, Mr. Shah will hold a 4-km roadshow in areas like Ghatlodia and Naranpura of Ahmedabad city which fall in the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.

Before reaching the Gandhinagar collector’s office for filing the nomination, Mr. Shah will also hold a public rally in which top BJP and NDA alliance leaders are expected to attend.

Among those expected to attend are Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery, in addition to Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP general secretary Ramlal, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.