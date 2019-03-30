Other States

Amit Shah to file nomination in Gandhinagar

BJP President Amit Shah speaking to people during a road show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

BJP President Amit Shah speaking to people during a road show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

more-in

He replaces party patriarch L.K. Advani in the constituency.

BJP President Amit Shah is set to file his nomination in Gandhinagar where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate, replacing party patriarch L.K. Advani.

In a show of strength, Mr. Shah will hold a 4-km roadshow in areas like Ghatlodia and Naranpura of Ahmedabad city which fall in the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.

Before reaching the Gandhinagar collector’s office for filing the nomination, Mr. Shah will also hold a public rally in which top BJP and NDA alliance leaders are expected to attend.

Among those expected to attend are Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery, in addition to Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP general secretary Ramlal, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Comments
Related Topics Lok Sabha Election 2019 Other States
Gujarat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 1:30:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amit-shah-to-file-nomination-in-gandhinagar-following-public-rally/article26685114.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story