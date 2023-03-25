March 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi-Adani relations, says his removal only a distraction move

In the first press conference since his removal as a Lok Sabha member, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on the alleged relationship between the BJP and industrialist Gautam Adani. He claimed his disqualification, targetted attack over his remarks, the portrayal of him as anti-OBC were all being done to keep people distracted from the Adani issue.

Supreme Court urged to remove criminal defamation as grounds for automatic disqualification of lawmakers

The petitioner, a Ph.D. student from Kerala, said the immediate reason for her petition is the ‘automatic disqualification’ of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi within 24 hours of a Surat court finding him guilty of criminal defamation.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi appears before CBI, sister Misa Bharti deposes before ED for questioning in land-for-jobs ‘scam’ case

The CBI had given an assurance to the Delhi High Court last week that it would not arrest Mr. Yadav this month. According to the RJD leader's counsel, Maninder Singh, Mr. Yadav had conveyed to the federal agency that he would require some time to appear before its sleuths as the ongoing Bihar Assembly session is scheduled to conclude on April 5.

West Bengal BJP wants Left parties in its mahajyot to defeat Trinamool Congress

Over the past few weeks, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has created a buzz in the political circles of the State by his attempts to bring all Opposition parties on one platform against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Couple held in Jammu for links with Amritpal, 2 bodyguards’ arms licenses traced to Kishtwar, Ramban

The police identified the arrested couple as Amrik Singh and his wife Paramjit Kour, resident of R.S. Pura, Jammu. They have been detained for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, officials said.

After 2022, AFSPA further reduced in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland due to improved security situation: Amit Shah

A day before, AFSPA was removed from the jurisdiction of three police stations in the Wokha and Zunheboto districts of Nagaland, while one police station in Arunachal Pradesh — Chowkham — was declared a “Disturbed Area” under the Act.

CJI deplores ‘absymal’ women-men ratio in legal professsion; voices concern against stereotypes

“The legal profession is not an equal-opportunity provider for women, and the statistics are the same all over the country,” he said. “The phase is changing. In the recent recruitment in the district judiciary, over 50% are women. But we have to create equal opportunities for women so that they do not fall by the wayside because of the fact that they undertake multifold responsibilities as they progress in life.”

Rise in COVID cases | Government planning nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness on April 10, 11

According to a joint advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 25, both public and private health facilities in all the districts are expected to participate in the exercise aimed at taking stock of availability of medicines, hospital beds, medical equipment and medical oxygen.

Karnataka Assembly polls | Congress announces candidates in 124 constituencies, Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Union Minister H.K. Muniyappa, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former KPCC president G. Parameshwara, and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankrappa are among those who have found their names in the first list of 124 candidates released by the Congress for elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Karnataka will go to polls in April-May 2023, and the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

U.S. will ‘forcefully’ protect personnel in Syria: Biden

“The United States does not, does not seek conflict with Iran,” Mr. Biden said in Ottawa, Canada, where he is on a state visit. But he said Iran and its proxies should be prepared for the U.S. “to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night.” Activists said the U.S. bombing killed at least four people.

U.N. accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners

The allegations came shortly after Kyiv accused Russian forces of killing a captured Ukrainian serviceman who was filmed saying “Glory to Ukraine” before being shot dead .The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that her organisation had recently recorded killings by both sides.

Pope expands sex abuse law, reaffirms adults can be victims

The new norms conform to other changes in the Catholic Church’s handling of abuse that have been issued since then. Most significantly, they are expanded to cover leaders of Vatican-approved associations headed by lay leaders, not just clerics. That is a response to the many cases that have come to light in recent years of lay leaders abusing their authority to sexually exploit people under their spiritual care or authority.

Sitharaman reviews public sector banks amid volatility in U.S. banking system

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25 chaired a meeting to review the performance of government-owned banks. Various financial, efficiency and health parameters in the banking sector were reviewed. This review meet comes amid volatility in the U.S. banking system due to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and some other banks in contagion.

Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time in a T20

“Pleasure to win, as we’ve always lost against them by small margins,” Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said. “Wearing Afghanistan colors and leading the team in a win is a proud achievement. We never know the wicket . . . (but the) mindset was . . . to adjust accordingly.”