Supreme Court upholds One Rank, One Pension scheme for armed forces

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud held, “We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle as defined in the government’s communication of November 7, 2015, on the implementation of the pension scheme”.

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

Defying the tradition of conducting the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mr. Mann took oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony.

Patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines may be waived for five years

This reprieve will, however, not apply to COVID-19 drugs and diagnostic devices, though the EU proposes a “discussion” on this in the next six months.

India in much better position to fight pandemic but people must keep following all precautions: PM Modi

As the country began offering COVID-19 vaccine to the 12-14 age group and also made available precaution doses to those above 60 years on Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged all eligible people to get vaccinated.

4,302 children orphaned during pandemic approved as eligible for benefits under PM-CARES: Govt

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave State/UT, gender and age-group wise details of such children.

16 Chinese got Indian citizenship since 2007, Rajya Sabha told

As many as 16 Chinese nationals were granted Indian citizenship since 2007 and the applications of 10 are pending, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Basil Rajapaksa meets Modi

Announcement on further $ 1 billion Indian assistance to Sri Lanka expected soon.

Zelenskyy takes centre stage in Congress, pleading for help

The Ukrainian President’s livestreamed appearance on Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol is part of his very public strategy, in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.

Pandemic had a negative impact on women’s career path: study

According to the study conducted by job portal Indeed, the top sectors in which women are now rejoining are automobile (71%), manufacturing (70%), and construction and real estate (68%). The sector with the lowest proportion of women returning to work is retail (43%).

ATF price hiked by steepest ever 18% to all-time high

The increase, sixth straight this year, led to prices soaring past the ₹1-lakh-per-kilolitre mark for the first time ever.

ICC Women’s World Cup | Inconsistent India loses to England by 4 wickets, suffers second defeat

India got some runs on the board, thanks to previous game’s centurion Smriti Mandhana, who top-scored for the side with a 35-run knock while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33.