Top news of the day: India issues ‘one last notice’ to Twitter to comply with IT rules; BJP demands probe into ‘vaccine sale’ by Punjab government, and more

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that Twitter’s refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the microblogging site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform”.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri accuses Congress regime of ₹38 crore scam.

Reports suggest that 50% of doses went to only nine hospitals, he says.

Ethanol extracted from sugarcane as well as damaged food grains such as wheat and broken rice and agriculture waste is less polluting and its use also provides farmers with an alternate source of income.

Restrictions eased in most parts, fewer relaxations in 11 districts with high infection rate.

COVID-19 situation in the National Capital seems to be under control, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The RSS-affiliated trade union questioned the rationale behind setting up the new committee, not taking into account Satpathy Committee report submitted in 2019.

The Russian President asserted that there were no “contradictions” in Russia’s partnership with India and the ties between Moscow and Beijing.

The unidentified attackers killed 13 people “among the civilian population” in the village of Tadaryat late on June 4, and a member of the Army auxiliary who had come to help them, a security source said.

The May 2021 GST collections are the lowest since September 2020, which had recorded a revenue of ₹95,480 crore, and are in step with declines recorded in several economic indicators in May due to the second COVID-19 wave and mobility restrictions.

The Group of Seven said it would back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15%.

While the UAE was always the first back-up option, Muscat has been added as the fourth venue, apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.