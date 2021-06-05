Top news of the day: India issues ‘one last notice’ to Twitter to comply with IT rules; BJP demands probe into ‘vaccine sale’ by Punjab government, and more

India issues ‘one last notice’ to Twitter to comply with IT rules
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that Twitter’s refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the microblogging site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform”.
BJP demands probe into allegations of vaccine sale by Punjab government
Union Minister Hardeep Puri accuses Congress regime of ₹38 crore scam.
Absence of fair vaccine distribution policy leading to inequality: Rahul Gandhi
Reports suggest that 50% of doses went to only nine hospitals, he says.
India advances 20% ethanol-blending in petrol to 2025, says Modi
Ethanol extracted from sugarcane as well as damaged food grains such as wheat and broken rice and agriculture waste is less polluting and its use also provides farmers with an alternate source of income.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with relaxations
Restrictions eased in most parts, fewer relaxations in 11 districts with high infection rate.
Delhi unlock | Metro to run at 50% capacity, shops to be open on odd-even basis from June 7
COVID-19 situation in the National Capital seems to be under control, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
BMS raises concern at lack of revision in minimum wages for seven years
The RSS-affiliated trade union questioned the rationale behind setting up the new committee, not taking into account Satpathy Committee report submitted in 2019.
Modi, Xi Jinping are responsible leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Putin
The Russian President asserted that there were no “contradictions” in Russia’s partnership with India and the ties between Moscow and Beijing.
14 killed in raid on Burkina Faso village
The unidentified attackers killed 13 people “among the civilian population” in the village of Tadaryat late on June 4, and a member of the Army auxiliary who had come to help them, a security source said.
GST collections in May drop to lowest level since September 2020
The May 2021 GST collections are the lowest since September 2020, which had recorded a revenue of ₹95,480 crore, and are in step with declines recorded in several economic indicators in May due to the second COVID-19 wave and mobility restrictions.
G7 nations reach historic deal to tax big multinationals
The Group of Seven said it would back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15%.
T20 World Cup set to be moved out of India, ICC intimated internally
While the UAE was always the first back-up option, Muscat has been added as the fourth venue, apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.