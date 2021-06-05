Delhi

Delhi unlock | Metro to run at 50% capacity, shops to be open on odd-even basis from June 7

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 5 announced that the Delhi Metro would be allowed to function at 50% capacity, in addition to shops and malls being allowed to open on odd-even basis from June 7.

Mr. Kejriwal said these provisions would come into effect as part of the ongoing unlock procedure in the city.

“The COVID-19 situation in Delhi seems to be under control; around 400 cases have emerged in the last 24 hours. We have decided to allow shops and malls in the city to open on odd-even basis,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are preparing for the possible third wave of COVID to hit the city; for that, our preparations are based on tackling the peak of around 37,000 cases per day,” he also said.

In addition to forming a paediatric task force, we are creating capacity for the storage of 420 MT of oxygen in the city, he also said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 1:33:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-unlock-metro-to-run-at-50-capacity-shops-to-be-open-on-odd-even-basis-from-june-7/article34735361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY