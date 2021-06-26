Top news of the day: AIIMS chief seeks to clear air on Delhi oxygen report; National Conference to push for delimitation and Statehood first and polls later, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Oxygen report | AIIMS chief terms audit report interim

Amid controversy over a report on Delhi’s oxygen needs submitted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel headed by him, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said it is an interim one and oxygen requirements are dynamic and change from day to day.

Directing the States to have more focussed and stringent measures to contain the virus spread, the Ministry has now instructed that adequate samples of positive persons have to be sent to the designated labs so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

India has tested 40,18,11,892 samples across the country till June 25. The country tested 35 crore COVID-19 samples till June 1.

“Not delimitation-election-statehood but delimitation-statehood-election. If you have to conduct an election, return the statehood first. Whenever and wherever we get a chance, we will keep stressing on this,” Mr. Abdullah said, in an interview to a few journalists at his residence in Srinagar, after the Abdullahs returned from Delhi where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24.

Union Agriculture Minister Tomar reiterates his appeal to them to end their agitation.

“I feel that this message is indeed the roadmap for my journey as the Chief Justice of India. I shall treasure this message forever,” Chief Justice Ramana said of the letter from former Supreme Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran. The Chief Justice was speaking on Saturday at the virtual launch of Anomalies in Law and Justice, a book authored by Justice Raveendran.

During the ongoing standoff and recent tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Army Aviation assets were deployed all along as a proactive stance giving our troops on ground the much needed surveillance support and confidence in terms of available fire support, a defence source said.

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, most run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

The former U.S. President will hold a rally on June 26 in Ohio, his first since his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to bolster allies, berate his enemies and cement his influence over the Republican Party.

Mr. Khan made the comments during an interview with The New York Times in which he also expressed his disappointment that his bid to normalise ties with India did not make any progress though he approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after assuming office in August 2018.

In 2020, Ola announced a ₹2,400-crore investment for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu.

India has so far won two medals at the at the ISSF Shooting World Cup.