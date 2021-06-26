National

Top BJP leaders hold meeting in national capital

BJP president J.P. Nadda with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and party president J.P. Nadda, held a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended many meetings, which were held at his residence and attended by several Union Ministers besides Mr. Nadda.


