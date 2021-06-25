Top news of the day: Maharashtra records first fatality from Delta plus strain; Ravi Shankar Prasad claims Twitter denied access to his account in gross violation of IT rules, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

An 80-year-old patient from Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region became Maharashtra’s first fatality due to the Delta plus variant of the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Prasad said “Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account.

Supreme Court-appointed audit team led by AIIMS Director says there was ‘gross discrepancy’ in claims of oxygen consumption.

Agency has alleged they were part of conspiracy to wage war against India.

Court made absolute the interim anticipatory bail granted to the filmmaker in a case registered against her by the Kavaratti Police for making a remark against the Central government.

The first body was fished out by a team of Navy personnel on June 16 and the second on June 24. The trapped miners were among a dozen workers who were operating illegally in a 500-ft-deep rat-hole coal mine at Krem Ule in the district’s Umpleng area.

Carrying a price tag of over ₹20,000 crore, it has an overall length of 263 m and breadth of 63 m. It can carry a total of 30 aircraft (fighters and helicopters).

The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has been inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.

Israel rolled out one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, inoculating some 85% of its adult population. In recent months, nearly all restrictions were lifted as the number of active cases plummeted.

Stressing that consumer sentiment had been singed by the second COVID-19 wave in the country, ICRA said that the record retail fuel prices are ‘weighing upon disposable incomes and consumption’ and feeding into inflationary pressures. Retail inflation had crossed the central bank’s comfort zone at 6.3% in May.

European football’s governing body did not specify in its statement what incidents were being investigated during the Euro 2020 match in Munich, which finished with the Germans qualifying for the last 16 and Hungary going out of the competition.