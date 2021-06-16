Top news of the day: No newborn calf serum in Covaxin final product, says Health Ministry; Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Twitter of choosing path of non-compliance, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Refutal follows some social media posts on composition of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on his interview on DD News, N.K. Arora, chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, explained that the decision to increase the gap between two Covishield doses from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks lay in the fundamental scientific reason regarding the behaviour of adenovector vaccines.

Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules, but deliberately chose the path of non-compliance.

Intermediary status is not a registration granted by the government, but a technical qualification under Section 2(1)(ua)(w) of the Information Technology Act, the IFF explained in a tweet.

Delhi riots | Police move Supreme Court against Delhi High Court bail to three activists

The overnight move to approach the top court came after the Delhi High Court made particularly sharp observations in its order, accusing the government of blurring the line between rightful dissent and terrorism.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a lot of disruption in different sectors. Much of it is still there. Yet, disruption does not have to mean despair,” he said at the VivaTech Summit.

After urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate fertiliser is the most widely fertiliser in the country.

Two of them are Punjab National Bank officials.

Minutes after Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan held a press meet in Delhi on June 16, rebel party leader and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras reached Patna along with senior party leader Suraj Bhan Singh.

Israel carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip early on June 16 after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into the south of the country, in the first flare-up between the two sides since a major conflict killed hundreds last month.

With deep disagreements likely and expectations of solving them low, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down in a lakeside Geneva villa for their first summit since Mr. Biden took office.

The government has made hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory in India from June 16, 2021. This comes two decades after gold hallmarking was introduced in India on a voluntary basis.

India’s direct tax collections in the first two and a half months of 2021-22 stand at nearly ₹1.86 lakh crore, double the collections over the same period of last year that was affected by the national lockdown, the Finance Ministry said.

Williamson, who missed the second Test against England due to injury, has slipped five points behind Smith’s 891 rating points and is second in the batters’ list.