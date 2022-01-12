Top news of the day: One more Minister quits Adityanath Cabinet; 14th round of India-China military talks begin, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | One more Minister quits Adityanath Cabinet

In a second big blow to the BJP in just 24 hours, another senior OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet accusing the Government of neglecting the OBC, Dalit, farmers, youth and deprived sections.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Two Opposition MLAs, one former MLA join BJP

Three-time MLA Hari Om Yadav who is sitting Samajwadi Party legislator from Sirsaganj in Firozabad and Naresh Saini, the Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, switched over to the BJP in presence of top BJP State leaders.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana switches to RLD

A prominent Gurjar leader, Mr. Bhadana met RLD president Jayant Singh, who welcomed the four-time MP into the party fold through a tweet. His switch was imminent as he had been actively tweeting in support of the farmers agitation.

Ladakh standoff | 14th round of India-China military talks begin

Both sides are looking at a possible agreement for disengagement from Hot Springs as part of the comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation efforts in eastern Ladakh to end the over 20-month-long standoff.

PM security breach | Supreme Court appoints probe panel headed by ex-Judge Indu Malhotra

The Supreme Court requests the committee to submit its confidential report at the earliest.

Haridwar hate speech | Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand why accused have not been held

The CJI said the Haridwar hate speech case would be listed 10 days later, either separately or with the earlier cases.

Direction comes in the wake of significant surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Since December, six studies have provided evidence of reduced vaccine effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant, COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released by the WHO said.

Mr. Johnson acknowledged for the first time on January 12 that he was at the May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event.

With around 100,000 combat-ready Russian troops backed by tanks, artillery and heavy equipment massed just across Ukraine’s eastern border, the January 12 gathering has taken on great significance, yet it still seems destined to fail.

The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China’s recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.91% in November 2021 and 4.59% in December 2020. As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 4.05% in December this fiscal compared to 1.87% in the preceding month.

The five-member selection panel, headed by former India pacer Chetan Sharma, has named Jayant as Washington’s replacement.

Siddharth’s reply to the Olympic bronze medallist’s tweet on PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab attracted much flak with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to “immediately” block the actor’s account.