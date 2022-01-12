Two Opposition MLAs, one former MLA, join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav from Sirsaganj in Firozabad and the Congress MLA Naresh Saini from Behat in Saharanpur joined the BJP.

Three-time MLA Hari Om Yadav who is sitting Samajwadi Party legislator from Sirsaganj in Firozabad and Naresh Saini, the Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, switched over to the BJP in presence of top BJP State leaders.

Soon after he joined the BJP, the SP said it had expelled Mr. Yadav from the party for anti-party activities and colluding with the BJP.

The third leader to join was Dharampal Singh, a former SP MLA from Etmadpur in Agra.