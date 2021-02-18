Top news of the day: India issues fresh air travel guidelines after reporting three COVID-19 variants; new Lt. Governor orders floor test in Puducherry on February 22, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The new SOP (standard operating procedure), which will come into effect at 11.59 p.m. on February 22 was released on late on February 17. “Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time,’’ notes the guidelines.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan on February 18 ordered a floor test for the Congress government in the Union Territory on February 22, to ascertain whether it has majority in the wake of a spate of resignations by the ruling party MLAs that has reduced its strength to 14.

Unnao Dalit girls death | No injury marks on bodies of two girls, says U.P. DGP

A medical bulletin issued by the Kanpur hospital treating a third girl, who was found in the field, has noted it is a suspected case of poisoning, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said.

Farmers’ rail roko | Negligible impact on train services, says Railways

Around 25 trains were regulated by the Railways on account of the agitation.

Identities of 31 bodies have been determined so far.

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two Armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake.

Doctors and nurses could travel quickly within the region during emergencies, on the request of the host country, the Prime Minister says.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The remarks came even as a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee filed a report that said the felling of 300 heritage trees to construct five railway overbridges in West Bengal would cost India a staggering ₹2,23,50,00,000.

Bench closes 2019 case, saying it will be difficult to retrieve electronic evidence now.

“We will continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has said.

They went missing on February 5 on the K2 mountain in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

The auction will open on February 24 and close on March 24. The job application was first sold for over $175,000 in an auction in 2018.

A Reuters report, based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019, provided an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India’s government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders.

IPL auctions | Rajasthan Royals buys Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore to seal the most expensive deal

Morris surpassed the record of Yuvraj Singh who was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹16 crore in 2015.

India had won the 50-over World Cup under the inspiring leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.