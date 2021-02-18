Uttarakhand disaster toll goes up to 61

Identities of 31 bodies have been determined so far

The death toll in the aftermath of an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has gone up to 61.

The identities of 31 bodies have been determined so far.

The State Disaster Response Force has installed an early warning system close to Raini village for any increase in the water level of the Rishiganga river.

The search operation at the Tapovan hydel project tunnel has slowed down due to water flowing back.

A joint team is regularly pumping out water from the tunnel to continue the search for trapped workers.

The bodies of 11 people were earlier recovered from the tunnel. In all, 27 human body parts have been recovered from different places.