Top news of the day: Experts warn of imminent third wave of COVID-19 in Sept-Oct; NIA submits draft charges against Bhima Koregaon accused, and more

Experts warn of imminent third wave of COVID-19 in Sept-Oct
An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up vaccination pace.
Taliban warns of ‘consequences’ if U.S. extends evacuation
The Taliban warned on Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies extend the presence of troops in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport. | Follow live updates of the Afghanistan crisis here.
NIA submits draft charges against Bhima Koregaon accused
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Bhima Koregaon violence case of 2018 has submitted draft charges before the NIA court against 15 accused and six absconding accused.
Ahead of all-party meet with PM Modi, Sushil Modi says BJP not against caste-based census
Ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the demand for a caste-based census in the country, senior State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi tweeted to say that the “BJP was never against caste-based census”.
Hurriyat will continue to represent aspirations, seek dialogue: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Amid reports that the Centre is likely to ban the factions of separatist Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat chairman and Valley’s head cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said his group would “always represent the aspirations and seek their fulfilment through its principled stand of dialogue and deliberations among the stakeholders of the conflict”.
Nationwide strike against gold hallmarking rules evokes strong response: GJC
Barring big corporates, most jewellery shops remained shut on Monday in response to a nationwide strike call given by 350-odd jewellery associations to protest the new gold hallmarking rules of the Centre, All India Gem Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said.
Tokyo Games is going to be our best outing at Paralympics, says Deepa Malik
Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik is expecting the country’s para-athletes to create history by recording its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Games beginning Tuesday.
Umar Khalid calls Delhi riots conspiracy case ‘cooked up’, points to contradictions
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the north-east Delhi riots conspiracy case, told a Delhi Court on Monday that there were various contradictions in the police’s claims and called it a “cooked up” case.
Delay in reaching Jayalalithaa led to 2015 Chennai floods, charges TN Finance Minister
The issue of the release of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir in December 2015 that led to the historic flooding in Chennai resurfaced in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday with State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan alleging that "a break and interjection" in contacting the then chief minister Jayalalithaa resulted in the disaster.
AAP alleges corruption in organisation of 2019 Kumbh
Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of indulging in corruption in organising the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad.