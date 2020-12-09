Top news of the day: Farmers reject Centre’s proposal, give three-day ultimatum to repeal agri laws; foreign envoys visit facilities of COVID-19 vaccine makers in Hyderabad, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo | Farmer unions reject Centre’s proposal

In its written proposal to protesting farmer unions, delivered at the Singhu border protest site, the Centre has reiterated that minimum support prices will not be affected by the new agricultural marketing reform laws.

The visit is the first of many the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to organise for members of the diplomatic corp.

The apex court, however, added that such posters can be affixed only in specific cases when the competent authority issues specific directions under the Disaster Management Act.

The militants were trapped during a joint operation of the Police, the Army’s 55 RR and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Mr. Gandhi’s tweet came after Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s comment during a virtual event on December 8. “Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done,” Mr. Kant had said.

These networks, which will be called PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface), will be set up at Public Data Offices (PDOs).

Among those arraigned are Interdev Aviation Services Private Limited, KRBL Limited, its director Anoop Kumar Gupta and his nephew Anurag Potdar.

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order for appointment of committees led by mothers to ensure better monitoring of services delivered at anganwadis or daycare centres.

International Day of Victims of Genocide | Let’s pay homage to 3 million killed, 200,000 women raped by Pakistan Army in 1971, says Indian envoy to UN

As the UN marks International Day of Victims of Genocide, India called for paying homage to the 3 million people killed and hundreds of thousands of women raped by the Pakistan Army and religious militias in the 1971 Liberation War, describing it the “most horrific episode in human history”.

U.K. regulators said that people who have a “significant history” of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination programme.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg introduced the so-called News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content.

After touching a record intra-day high of 46,164.10, the 30-share BSE index ended 494.99 points or 1.09% higher at 46,103.50. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02% to its new record high of 13,529.10. It touched its lifetime peak of 13,548.90 during the day.

The wicketkeeper-batsman represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is.