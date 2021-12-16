Top news of the day: Government may raise legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21; Moscow says Putin, Modi, Xi summit will be held in near future, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to bring in uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women, sources said.

In a recent video conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed a trilateral with India, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

Vanniyar quota | Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Madras High Court decision to quash T.N. reservation law

A Bench ordered that no fresh appointments to State Government services or admissions to educational institutions should be made till February 15, the next date of hearing in the case.

Top court calls for permanent solutions to national capital’s air pollution woes.

2022 U.P Assembly Elections | Akhilesh, Shivpal join forces

The SP president has announced that an alliance had been forged between the two after calling on Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who had formed his own party — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) — after breaking away from Mr. Akhilesh Yadav during 2016-17. Mr. Shivpal Yadav had been opposed to a merger with the SP, said party sources.

The State Government said the death certificates made no mention of ‘death due to lack of oxygen’ in any of the 22,915 patients that died due to the pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 10 cases of Omicron have been detected in the capital so far and 40 people are admitted to the special facility at Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected cases of the new variant.

The court has given liberty to students to select languages of their choice while asking both the State Government and universities not to compel students to choose Kannada as one of the languages for the present academic year.

Bullock cart racing has been prohibited in the State since 2017.

President Kovind, who is in Dhaka on a maiden three-day state visit, joined as the “Guest of Honour” at the National Parade Ground to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

The Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border is taking centre stage at the summit of the EU’s 27 leaders.

Rejecting the isolation of feminism, civil rights and economics into separate fields, she was a believer in community and connectivity and how racism, sexism and economic disparity reinforced each other. Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”

Many branches across different parts of the country were shut as the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) had given two day strike call.

“I think cryptocurrencies are a particular challenge for emerging markets. It seems to be more attractive to adopt cryptocurrencies and assets in emerging economies than in advanced economies,” she said while addressing an event organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

“No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI,” said Ganguly.

Labuschagne batted for almost six hours and faced 275 deliveries.