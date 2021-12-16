‘Guest of Honour’ President Kovind attends Victory Day Parade as Bangladesh marks 50 years of win over Pakistan

President Kovind also presented a replica of the 1971-era MIG 21 aircraft to his counterpart Abdul Hamid to commemorate the joint sacrifices made by the armed forces of India and Bangladesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday attended the Victory Day Parade as the "Guest of Honour" here as Bangladesh marks 50 years of victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan by showcasing its military might which included spectacular aerobatics and display of defence acquisitions.

A 122-member strong tri services contingent from India also took part in the parade watched by Bangladesh President M. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries at the National Parade Ground.

The Indian contingent drew loud cheers from the crowd as it marched past with the announcer acknowledging India's contributions to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

President Kovind, who is here on a maiden three-day State Visit, joined as the "Guest of Honour" at the National Parade Ground to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Hasina was seen applauding the march-past, the flypast, aerobatics display, armoury acquisitions of different regiments and contingents of the armed forces, on the parade ground.

Earlier, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.

On this day in 1971, Lt. Gen. Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, heading 93,000 Pakistani troops, surrendered to the Indian Army under the command of Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka, and East Pakistan was declared as the newly liberated "Bangladesh".

President Kovind also presented a replica of the 1971-era MIG 21 aircraft to his counterpart Abdul Hamid to commemorate the joint sacrifices made by the armed forces of India and Bangladesh during the 1971 liberation war.

“The original aircraft has been installed at the Bangladesh National Museum. This is also in tribute to the memory of the over 1,660 Indian Armed Forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for a common cause in the liberation of Bangladesh,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

President Kovind has also announced the gifting of the Bapu Bangabandhu Digital exhibition to Bangladesh, which will be now housed in the Liberation War Museum, the Foreign Secretary during a press briefing here on Wednesday night.

The Indian government has also decided to review the Nutan India-Bangladesh Maitree Muktijodha Sonatan Scholarship Scheme for the heirs of Bangladesh muktijodhas.

“The scheme was launched in April 2017, during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India,” Mr. Shringla said.

During this scheme, the Government of India had sanctioned over 10,000 scholarships for heirs of Muktijodhas for over five years. Undergraduate students will get a one-time grant of Taka 50,000 and Higher Secondary students Taka 20,000 respectively.

These scholarships for Bangladeshi students were introduced to further enhance relations between the two countries.

Mr. Shringala also welcomed the appointment of the ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at the Delhi University.

In March this year, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations had established this position to honour Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Wednesday, former Bangladesh secretary Shahidul Haque was appointed the first occupant of the prestigious ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at the Delhi University by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

“When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh in March this year, he announced the creation of the Bangabandhu Chair at Delhi University. The first occupant of this chair was announced today by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations,” Mr. Shringla explained