Top news of the day: Congress gets fresh I-T notice of ₹1,823 crore, party calls it tax terrorism; Mahagathbandhan announces seat-sharing in Bihar, and more

March 29, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Congress gets fresh I-T notice of ₹1,823 crore, party calls it tax terrorism

The tax penalties along with interest relate to discrepancies in tax returns for years 2017-18 to 2020-21. The fresh notice was received earlier this week. The Congress party will move the Supreme Court early next week, party treasurer Ajay Maken said.

Mahagathbandhan announces seat-sharing in Bihar

RJD will contest on 26 seats, Congress on nine and the Left parties on remaining five seats. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

U.P. court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Banda Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) as the investigating officer in the case, the official said.

FIR against Arnab Goswami for fake news report about Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

They have been booked under Section 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code for ‘statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes’.

44% of sitting MPs face criminal charges, 5% are billionaires: ADR

More than 50% of the MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh face criminal charges, an analysis by ADR shows.

Schoolchildren at PM’s roadshow | Coimbatore school headmistress moves Madras High Court to quash FIR

The headmistress said the allegation that the schoolchildren were taken in uniform to see the Prime Minister was absolutely false and that there was no such act on the part of the school.

BJP’s Rekha Patra moves Supreme Court, women panels against Trinamool Congress for ‘violation’ of privacy

BJP’s Basirhat candidate also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Debangshu Bhattacharyya, the Trinamool nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party’s social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

Jaishankar, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hold bilateral talks

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba’s two-day visit to India comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the more than two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Maldives president alleges his predecessor operated on orders from ‘foreign ambassador’

Mohamed Muizzu, however, neither named any country nor any diplomat. The President made the allegation when he was asked about criticism from the opposition regarding the recent procurement of military drones during an interview with the Public Service Media (PSM). The interview was aired on Thursday night local time.

Cranes arrive to start removing wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

The devastation left behind after the cargo ship lost power and struck a support pillar early on March 26 is extensive. Divers recovered the bodies of two men from a pickup truck in the Patapsco River near the bridge’s middle span March 27, but officials said they have to start clearing the wreckage before anyone can reach the bodies of four other missing workers.

FPIs make remarkable comeback; infuse over ₹2 lakh crore in equities in FY24

Foreign investors made a strong return by injecting more than ₹2 lakh crore into Indian equities in 2023-24, driven by optimism surrounding the country’s robust economic fundamentals amidst a challenging global environment.

IPL-17: LSG vs PBKS | Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants eye all-round effort against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants will aim for an improved all-round effort when they take on Punjab Kings in their second Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on March 30.