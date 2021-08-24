Top news of the day: Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested in Maharashtra; less than 15% fully vaccinated as government report warns of possible third wave, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Bombay High Court refused to grant relief and told Mr. Rane to follow the due procedures before approaching it. He had moved the court seeking to quash the four FIRs against him for saying he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “forgetting the number of years of India’s Independence during flag-hoisting on August 15”.

“India has provided one COVID-19 vaccination dose to 45.6 crore i.e. 49% of the adult population of about 94 crore and two doses 13.28 crore i.e. 14% of the adult population,” NITI Aayog, member (Health) V.K. Paul told The Hindu. He had indicated that the government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.

The study will be conducted in the country at approximately 10-15 sites in Phase 2 and 22-27 sites in Phase 3.

WhatsApp has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to enable users to book vaccination appointments through its platform, CEO Will Cathcart tweeted.

They were evacuated on August 23 from Kabul in an Indian Air Force flight and spent the night at Dushanbe before being airlifted in a special Air India flight. The passengers brought three Shri Guru Granth Sahibs from various Gurudwaras in Afghanistan.

Chhattisgarh Congress rift | Rahul meets Baghel, Singh Deo

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and State Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo were at loggerheads over the issue of rotation of the CM post after 2.5 years, as proposed in 2018.

The earthquake struck west central Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 km, about 320 km northeast of Chennai and 296 km southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

There are no requests from the UN Security Council Permanent members for the delisting of the Taliban’s top leadership from sanctions thus far, officials said here. They also refuted reports that the next meeting of UN’s 1988 Sanctions Committee, due next month, would lift restrictions on designated terrorists like Sirajuddin Haqqani and Mullah Baradar. The reports concerning Sirajuddin Haqqani are significant for India as he and the Haqqani group, founded by his father Jalaluddin Haqqani, are wanted for the Indian Embassy bombings in Kabul in 2008 and 2009.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they are facilitating the evacuation of foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court has referred to a larger Bench an appeal filed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation challenging a decision of the Kerala High Court, which set aside amendments to “determination of pensionable salary” under the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995 as “ultra vires”.

National Monetisation Pipeline | Here's the breakup of the govt’s big privatisation push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the government’s ₹6,00,000 crore ‘National Monetisation Pipeline’ (MNP) project on August 23. The government has identified 13 sectors — including airports, railways, roads, shipping, gas pipeline among others — which will be privatised as the government aims to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

It was a circus-like opening with acrobats, clowns, vibrant music and fireworks atop the stadium to mark the the start of the long parade of athletes.

“Due to the overall conditions including mental health of the players, we had to postpone the series,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Hamid Shinwari.

England vs India 3rd Test | High-flying India eyes unassailable series lead and a big knock from Kohli

Kohli’s last international hundred came in November 2019 and though he has scored a couple of 40s in the series so far, the expectations have always been sky high from the modern great.