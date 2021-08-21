Top news of the day: Indians detained on way to Kabul airport and released later, say reports; Taliban vow to probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A group of Indian nationals is learnt to have been stopped and taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport on August 21 for questioning and verification of travel documents, triggering some confusion and concerns in India. These Indians were learnt to have been released subsequently. People tracking the developments in Kabul said there were no specific reports of any harm to Indians in Kabul so far. Earlier in the day, India evacuated around 80 people from Kabul.

An official of the Islamist militant group said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

Other senior Taliban leaders seen in the capital in recent days include Khalil Haqqani, one of America's most wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty on his head.

A senior police officer said they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Information Technology Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Carrying out terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir has been the primary goal of these outfits. Over the years, they have extended active support to Taliban. JeM has been deploying senior commanders and trained cadres for Taliban operations. LeT has also been a major source of armed men fighting along with Taliban and Haqqani Network. They share the same ideology,” said a government official.

An official said the militants, associated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), were encircled in Nagbaeran area of Tral in Pulwama.

The court has also sought the shifting of 177 inmates of the existing detention centres – now called transit camps – in six central jails.

Veering away from the norm that an aspirant should have the “requisite qualification” at the time of notification of job vacancy, the Supreme Court said an “equivalent qualification” at the time of application will do equally well.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India are among four South Asian countries where children are at extremely high risk of the impacts of the climate crisis, with a ranking of 14th, 15th, 25th and 26th respectively.

In a speech delivered from the White House, Mr. Biden said that the United States has evacuated more than 18,000 people since July.

“Our commitment to Afghanistan is lasting,” Mr. Johnson said.

The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration of those left homeless after the August 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The company’s indigenously developed needle-free three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

Officials claimed that the arrested man fraudulently availed ITC without any supply of goods and services showing bogus invoices and claimed ₹118 crore as refund against exports.

Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya.