Top news of the day: Indians detained on way to Kabul airport and released later, say reports; Taliban vow to probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan, and more

Indians detained on way to Kabul airport, released subsequently: reports
A group of Indian nationals is learnt to have been stopped and taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport on August 21 for questioning and verification of travel documents, triggering some confusion and concerns in India. These Indians were learnt to have been released subsequently. People tracking the developments in Kabul said there were no specific reports of any harm to Indians in Kabul so far. Earlier in the day, India evacuated around 80 people from Kabul.
Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan
An official of the Islamist militant group said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrives in Kabul for talks to set up government
Other senior Taliban leaders seen in the capital in recent days include Khalil Haqqani, one of America's most wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty on his head.
MBBS student among 14 arrested in Assam for pro-Taliban posts
A senior police officer said they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Information Technology Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure.
LeT, JeM terrorists may intensify infiltration bids, warn officials
“Carrying out terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir has been the primary goal of these outfits. Over the years, they have extended active support to Taliban. JeM has been deploying senior commanders and trained cadres for Taliban operations. LeT has also been a major source of armed men fighting along with Taliban and Haqqani Network. They share the same ideology,” said a government official.
Three militants killed in J&K’s Pulwama
An official said the militants, associated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), were encircled in Nagbaeran area of Tral in Pulwama.
Gauhati High Court gives Assam 45 days to finish work on Goalpara transit camp
The court has also sought the shifting of 177 inmates of the existing detention centres – now called transit camps – in six central jails.
Supreme Court nod for ‘equivalent qualification’ for jobs
Veering away from the norm that an aspirant should have the “requisite qualification” at the time of notification of job vacancy, the Supreme Court said an “equivalent qualification” at the time of application will do equally well.
Children in India, three other South Asian nations at extremely high risk of climate crisis impacts: UNICEF
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India are among four South Asian countries where children are at extremely high risk of the impacts of the climate crisis, with a ranking of 14th, 15th, 25th and 26th respectively.
Biden warns lives could be lost in massive Kabul airlift operations
In a speech delivered from the White House, Mr. Biden said that the United States has evacuated more than 18,000 people since July.
U.K. will work with Taliban if necessary, says Boris Johnson
“Our commitment to Afghanistan is lasting,” Mr. Johnson said.
Haitian quake victims rush aid sites, take food and supplies
The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration of those left homeless after the August 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake.
Hope to start supply of ZyCoV-D vaccine by mid to end September, says Zydus Group MD
The company’s indigenously developed needle-free three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.
One held over GST fraud worth ₹118 crore
Officials claimed that the arrested man fraudulently availed ITC without any supply of goods and services showing bogus invoices and claimed ₹118 crore as refund against exports.
Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet
Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya.