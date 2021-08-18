Top news of the day: At least one killed, six wounded as Taliban break up protest in Jalalabad; Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exam, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least one person as they quashed a rare public show of dissent. Dozens of people gathered in the eastern city of Jalalabad to raise the national flag a day before Afghanistan's Independence Day, which commemorates the end of British rule in 1919. They lowered the Taliban flag — a white banner with an Islamic inscription — that the militants have raised in the areas they captured.

The U.S. President and the British PM discuss humanitarian assistance and support for refugees.

Almost 20 years after they were ousted from power by a U.S.-led invasion, the Taliban, who rose from a group of madrassa students in the 1990s under the leadership of Mullah Omar, are back in Kabul.

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Army for its “regressive mindset” while allowing women, as an interim measure, to take the National Defence Academy examination on September 5.

He says media must not harm dignity of judicial process.

Analysis | Contradiction in government stance on competent authority to deal with legal interceptions

An August 5 reply by the government in the Parliament makes it clear that the Home Secretary is the competent authority to deal with legal interceptions. However, the affidavit by the government in the Supreme Court, denying “all or any” allegations in the Pegasus case, is filed by the Information Technology Ministry.

Sunanda Pushkar death case | Shashi Tharoor cleared of all charges

"The accused (Mr Tharoor) is discharged," said Special Judge Geetanjli Goel while asking the MP from Thiruvananthapuram to furnish a requisite bond. "Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," said Mr Tharoor, who was present during the video conferencing hearing, immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

On July 27, 2020 the High Court had ruled that OB’s were entitled to reservations in AIQ seats. It also ordered implementation of its orders from the academic year 2021-22. However, when there were no signs of strict compliance of the court orders, the DMK moved the present contempt plea this year.

The CDC lowered India to "Level 2: Moderate," while the State Department eased its India rating to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated China’s stand that besides forming an “open and inclusive” government in consultations with other factions, the Taliban must also keep its word not to permit any terrorist forces, especially the Uygur militant group from Xinjiang Province — the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

The police got into action following the videos of her harassment and molestation that went viral on social media with calls to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take action against the culprits.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new central scheme on August 15 during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort.

Subsidised LPG now costs ₹859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

Mr. Modi met the Olympians on August 16 morning at the Prime Minister’s residence. The video of the event was released on August 18 by Mr. Modi through his social media accounts.

A source close to Mr. Chopra said that the star athlete should be fine after a good rest and that he left the function as a precautionary measure.

The 8-member group was accorded a send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by officials of Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India and Paralympic Committee of India.