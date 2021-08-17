US CDC eases India advisory, warns against Turkey travel

The CDC currently lists more than 70 countries at its travel advisory rating.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday eased their travel advisories for India.

The CDC lowered India to "Level 2: Moderate," while the State Department eased its India rating to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution."

However, the two bodies warned US citizens against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the nation. The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 level, while the State Department issued its parallel: "Level 4:Do Not Travel" advisory.

US President Joe Biden had on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-US citizens from entering the country who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

There are no US travel restrictions for travelers from Turkey.

In addition to India, the United States currently bars most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without internal border controls, or in Ireland, China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Last week, the CDC and the US State Department lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2."

Despite the change, the US government shows no sign of easing any COVID-19 restrictions.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients reiterated on August 5 that in light "of the Delta variant, the United States will maintain the existing travel restrictions at this point."

On August 9, Canada opened to fully vaccinated American tourists for the first time in 16 months. The United States, however, has not eased any restrictions barring non-essential non-US citizens from crossing its land borders with Mexico and Canada.

The current US restrictions have been repeatedly renewed in 30-day increments and are expected to be extended before they expire on August 21.