Top news of the day: Sindhu tames China’s Bing Jiao to secure bronze in badminton singles at Tokyo; CMs of Assam and Mizoram seek to ease border tension after call from Amit Shah, and more

Tokyo Olympics | Sindhu tames China’s Bing Jiao to secure bronze in badminton singles

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

Border row | Assam, Mizoram CMs bat for talks after call from Amit Shah

An exchange of fire between the police forces of both the States on July 26 left six Assam policemen and a civilian dead and 60 others, including Cachar district’s Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant injured.

India and China are yet to issue a statement on the outcome of the talks which were focused on disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

Clinical trials will be conducted on 2,000 people in three U.K. cities, says Ministry of Ayush.

July recorded extremely heavy rainfall over coastal and central Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka. Several towns and cities in Maharashtra were deluged to very heavy rainfall which resulted in catastrophic events like landslides claiming scores of lives and damaging property.

He was addressing a function after laying the foundation of the U.P. State Institute of Forensic Sciences in Lucknow.

Mr. Yadav will try that all such political outfits come together to defeat the BJP.

The comments by Premier Naftali Bennett and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh come after the July 29 night strike on the oil tanker Mercer Street. The attack marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

Tokyo Olympics | Satish gives it his all, but falls to Jalolov in boxing quaterfinals

Armyman Kumar, the first Indian super heavyweight boxer to qualify for the Games, went down 0-5 to a superior opponent. Nevertheless, he won hearts with a courageous performance.

Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on August 6.