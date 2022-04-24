The major news headlines of the day and more.

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being taken to custody after he surrendered in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra, key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, surrendered at a local court after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail.

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The move comes amid the ongoing discussion between the two governments about the entry of nearly 22,000 Indian students into China for resumption of physical classes.

J&K youth will not see miseries the previous generation saw: PM Modi

Speaking at a program to inaugurate development projects, Mr. Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir’s youth will not see the miseries witnessed by their parents.

‘Over ₹20,000 crore online payments daily in country’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to go for a “cashless day out” once in a while to benefit the digital economy.

Bajrang Muni, who threatened to rape Muslim women, granted bail

Bajrang Muni Das, arrested for his alleged hate speech, after his release said that he had “no guilt” for what he had said.

Hanuman Chalisa row | Ravi, Navneet Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court refused for an immediate hearing of their bail plea, which will be heard on April 29.

Ola Electric recalls 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers

Ola called it a “pre-emptive measure” to perform detailed diagnostics and health check of scooters in a particular batch.

Aurobindo, Sun Pharma recall products in U.S. market

Aurobindo Pharma is recalling Cyanocobalamin Injection, used to treat and prevent lack of vitamin B12 and Sun Pharma is recalling a drug used to increase the production of natural tears in eyes.

IMF to support Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis

The IMF assured its support to the island nation’s efforts and termed the initial discussions with a delegation led by Sri Lankan finance minister as “fruitful”.

Beijing on high alert to curb COVID clusters

The city saw 22 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and went on high alert as some sections of the population will be tested for the disease.

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is in pole position to win re-election, yet voters who decide to stay home could determine his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK | Struggling Chennai and Punjab seek revival in match against each other

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

Afghan women’s soccer team plays first game in Australia

Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team has played its first match since its evacuation from the Taliban-led country last year.