The major news headlines of the day and more.

Reliance calls off ₹24,731 crore deal with Future Retail

The secured creditors of Future Retail have voted against the arrangement put forward by Reliance.

India wants to be friends with West but needs Russian help to defend borders, says Sitharaman

India procures most of its military hardware from Russia and in recent weeks has rejected appeals from Western nations to limit bilateral relations with Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NIA chief, security agencies survey Sunjwan attack site in Jammu

Security has been further heightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Hanuman Chalisa row | MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana arrested

Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly “creating enmity between different groups” after escorting them out of their house in suburban Khar in Mumbai amid high drama.

Use of regional languages in High Courts | CJI points out at ‘certain barriers’

Justice Ramana’s remarks on the use of local language in High Courts came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the request for allowing Tamil to be used in the proceedings at the Madras High Court.

Identify Assamese Muslims as a distinct community: panel

The panel comprising seven sub-committees also sought a separate directorate or authority for Assamese Muslims for documenting the members of the community and providing each of them with a certificate or identity card. The objective is to not club them with Bengali-speaking or Bengal-origin Muslims often viewed as “illegal migrants” or “Bangladeshis”.

Ukraine aims to evacuate civilians from Mariupol as Russia presses campaign

The war enters its third month on Sunday with civilians continuing to pay a heavy price amid the ongoing fighting.

Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school

City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases on Friday that were counted separately.

Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM as protest pressure grows

Media Minister Nalaka Godahewa, previously a staunch Rajapaksa loyalist, said the President should sack his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and allow an all-party interim government to take over.

India extends additional $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka for purchasing fuel

Sri Lanka has been struggling to pay for imports after its foreign exchange reserves plummeted sharply in recent times, causing a devaluation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

Sufficient coal available in country, says Centre

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said there is sufficient coal availability in the country as 72.50 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel is available at different sources and 22 MT at thermal power plants. The Minister asserted that available coal stocks will last for a month and availability is getting replenished on a daily basis with record production.

NECC appeals to govt for supply of damaged wheat, paddy to be used in poultry feed

NECC flags concern on rising price of maize.

IPL 2022 | Struggling Mumbai takes on Lucknow, aims to arrest slide

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.