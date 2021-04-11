Top news of the day: Ladakh councillor says Pangong Tso has become ‘no-man’s land’ for Indian cattle gazers; Amit Shah blames Mamata for Sitalkuchi incident, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

In a communication to Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin, the Ministry of Defence has said that “due to the present operational situation in Ladakh, grazers have been asked to restrict their cattle movements”.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata’s advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF in Sitalkuchi, says Amit Shah

“Mamata Banerjee had advised people to gherao central forces. Is that not responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice had instigated the people to attack the CISF,” Mr. Shah told reporters after a roadshow in Santipur in Nadia district.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Battle moves from purely rural to urban centres

The BJP seems to have less of a sway in urban areas than the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Union Health Ministry said Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82% of India’s active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country.

The Tika Utsav (vaccination festival) started on April 11 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha accused the Central government of indulging in “diplomatic adventurism” by exporting over 64 million doses of vaccine.

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “No control over coronavirus, not enough vaccines, no employment, labourers and farmers not being given a hearing, no protection for MSMEs, nor the middle class is satisfied...It was okay to eat ‘aam’ [mango], but should have at least spared ‘aam aadmi [common person]’!”

The former Chief Minister and his son were booked under different sections of the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable comments and photographs against M. Gurumurthy, YSR Congress (YSRC) candidate in the bye-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

The 75-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief's samples were sent to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, for testing on April 10, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted Public Relations Officer, Health Ministry, Maidul Islam Prodhan as saying. However, BNP leaders failed to confirm Ms. Zia's diagnosis.

Restricted movement of labour will lead to a fall in production/sales, say CEOs.

Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns in Mumbai on April 12.