Top news of the day: Pakistan denies President Kovind’s request to use its airspace, 25 IAF pilots undergo Gaganyaan astronauts test, and more

Pakistan denies President Kovind’s request to use its airspace for flight to Iceland
The decision was approved by PM Imran Khan in view of the tense situation in Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Gaganyaan mission: IAF completes first level of astronaut selection
Air Force sources said 25 test pilots were part of the initial selection process.
Vikram Lander setback: Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
After a pep talk to scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a long and tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief K. Sivan, who was in tears, unable to come to terms over lander Vikram’s unsuccessful bid to soft-land on the moon.
MEA on proactive mode to keep narrative on Kashmir positive
“It’s all hands on deck for this month,” said a senior diplomat, who pointed to the diplomatic outreach over Kashmir as the reason for the cancellation of the MEA’s (Ministry of External Affairs) 10th annual Heads of Mission (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) conference, scheduled for September 13-15.
India needs policy stability, coherence to attract U.S. investment: Nisha Biswal
Everyone loses in a trade war, says the U.S.-India Business Council President.
#MeToo: My tweet was aimed at exposing M.J. Akbar, says Priya Ramani
Ms. Ramani made the submission while deposing as a witness in her defence in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Mr. Akbar against her.
Government to spend ₹3.5 lakh crore on mega water scheme in five years, says Modi
The Prime Minister said the move was aimed at fulfilling legendary socialist late Ram Manohar Lohia’s dream of providing water, and toilets, to mitigate the hardships faced by women.
British lawmakers willing to go to court to enforce Brexit delay
British lawmakers, including Conservatives expelled this week from the party, are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to seek a delay to Brexit, the BBC reported.
Hong Kong police fend off airport protest but tear gas fired again in Kowloon
Police checked for tickets and passports to allow only airline passengers through to the airport to avoid the chaos of last weekend, when activists blocked approach roads, threw debris on to train tracks and trashed the MTR subway station in the nearby new town of Tung Chung.
Climate change activists storm red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Waving banners that read ‘Our home is on fire’ and ‘No to cruise ships’, the protesters sat outside the main festival venue and chanted slogans, surrounded by police.
African footballer Samuel Eto’o hangs up his boots
The 38-year-old former Barcelona player took to Instagram to announce his retirement.
Fourth Ashes Test: England all out for 301 against Australia
Australia now have a great chance to take a 2-1 lead in the series and retain the Ashes.