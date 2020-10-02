Top news of the day: Donald Trump contracts COVID-19; Hathras victim’s family alleges intimidation by officials, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | U.S. President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump too has tested positive; the White House physician says the President is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Coronavirus | India’s death toll crosses the 1-lakh mark

In the eight months since India’s first case of coronavirus infection was detected on January 30, September alone recorded 26,21,418 infections, accounting for 41.53% of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

Hathras gang rape | Victim’s family alleges intimidation by officials

“Police have blockaded us from all sides, roofs, lanes and in the village. They are not letting us out,” the victim’s brother told reporters.

Students in Mumbai on October 2, 2020 look on with their faces and masks painted to condemn the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Hathras gang rape | Those who even think of harming self respect of women will be totally destroyed: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in a tweet in Hindi, promised a punishment that will become an example in the future.

Can’t keep deferring labour reforms in the name of consultation, says Labour Minister

The recently passed Code on Social Security, the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, which along with the Code on Wages, 2019 subsume 29 labour laws into four codes, were passed after widespread consultations, says Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Coronavirus | Kerala promulgates ordinance to allow COVID-19 patients vote through postal ballots

The sweeping changes to allow postal ballots and increasing the voting time had been made through the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan based on the recommendations made by the Cabinet.

NIA files charge sheet against three men trained in Pakistan to carry out attacks in India

The case relates to subversive activities of the LeT in Kulgam. It was motivating youths such as Bhat to join the terror group and organised their travel to Pakistan for terrorist training on the basis of valid travel documents following the recommendation of separatist leaders, an NIA official said.

Intention to abet suicide cannot be assumed, it has to be evident: Supreme Court

A three-judge Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy said every crime should be backed by a “state of mind” or mens rea or intention.

Nirav Modi case | Fresh CBI charge sheet against retired PNB official for disproportionate assets

The CBI has filed a fresh charge sheet against Gokulnath Shetty, the Punjab National Bank Deputy Manager who allegedly helped Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi perpetrate ₹13,000-crore fraud, and his wife for amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹2.63 crore.

Pakistan Hindu girl ends life after being blackmailed by rapists out on bail

The 17-year-old Hindu girl died by suicide in Pakistan’s Sindh Province after she was reportedly blackmailed by three men accused of sexually assaulting her, a media report said.

Emmanuel Macron says Islam is in crisis, unveils anti-radicalism plan

Describing Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide, Mr. Macron unveiled a plan to defend France’s secular values against radical Islam, announcing stricter oversight of schooling and better control over foreign funding of mosques.

Armenia ready to talk ceasefire amid Azerbaijan clashes

Officials in Armenia said the country is ready to discuss a ceasefire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has continued for six straight days, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded.

U.S. judge blocks Trump’s H-1B visa ban

In June, Mr. Trump issued an executive order that had put a temporary bar on issuing of new H-1B, H-2B, J and L visas.

Finance Minister allows additional ₹7,106 crore borrowing by U.P., A.P.

“The Ministry of Finance has granted additional borrowing permission to two more states, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, for successfully undertaking reforms in the public distribution system (PDS) and ease of doing business,” an official statement said.

IPL 2020 | Battle of Royals in first afternoon game

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers in Abu Dhabi on October 3.