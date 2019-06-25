Mehul Choksi could be extradited to India: Antigua PM

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud fugitive Mehul Choksi may be extradited to India after he exhausts all legal options available to him, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne was quoted as saying by a media report.

Choksi, 60 and his nephew Nirav Modi (who is currently in a London jail), are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of ₹13,400 crore.

“His citizenship was processed; he got through, but the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to India; so there is recourse. It’s not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals, for those who are involved in financial crimes,” Mr. Browne was quoted as saying by the Antigua Observer on June 24. “We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian government, criminals have fundamental rights, too, and Choksi has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited.”

The PNB fraud came to light in early 2018. Both Choksi and Modi fled the country before that. The ED recently told the Bombay High Court that it was ready to provide an air ambulance to bring Choksi to India.

Choksi told the High Court that he left India for medical treatment and not to avoid prosecution in the case. He said he would return to India as soon as he was medically fit to travel.